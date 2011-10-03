Eric Cantor, the second-ranking Republican in the House, made it official today: His party won’t be bringing President Obama’s jobs bill to a vote. This isn’t particularly surprising: From the get-go, Republican leaders have said they oppose the measure as a whole. But it was Cantor’s particular phrasing, during a Capitol Hill press conference, that caught my attention. According to Talking Points Memo, Cantor said “I think at this point Washington has become so dysfunctional that we’ve got to start focusing on the incremental progress we can make.”

Washington has become so dysfunctional. Yes it has. And why is it that, Mr. Majority Leader? Could it have something to do with the party that uses the filibuster as a matter of routine, imposing a super-majority requirement on all legislation and blocking even uncontroversial presidential nominees from coming to a vote? Could it have something to do with party that decided to play chicken with the country’s credit limit, a virtually unprecedented move that caused real harm to the economy? Could it have something to do with the party that turned down ridiculously lopsided compromises -- lopsided in its favor -- because it holds an absolutist position on taxes that would decimate the welfare state?

No, Democrats aren’t blameless, either for the culture of Washington or the failure to pass meaningful legislation. Even now, conservative Democrats are resisting some parts of the jobs bill, particularly in the Senate. But for Cantor, of all people, to bemoan the dysfunction of Washington gives chutzpah a bad name.

The proof is in the substantive position to which Cantor, and his allies, still hold. In the press conference, Cantor indicated House Republican would seek to find common ground with the administration and pass legislation on which the two sides agree. “Both sides have their desires to do the big bold things,” Cantor said. “The problem is they're just vastly different.... We should certainly focus on trying to put some wins on the board."