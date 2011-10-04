The most important thing to understand about the Republican jobs agenda is that it's not really a jobs agenda. That sounds simplistic and harsh, but I think it's true, at least if you buy into the mainstream economic consensus.

According to that consensus, the only way to boost growth significantly in the short run is to increase demand. That requires some sort of stimulus -- that is, some combination of public works spending, aid to state governments, and targeted but temporary tax breaks. There's room for argument over what mix of these policies might work best, and what total size makes the most sense. But the Republicans, you may have noticed, want none of these things.

So what do they want? A centerpiece of their agenda is reducing regulation. As they tell it, the primary reason businesses are so scared to hire new workers is a fear of regulation, which raise the cost of doing business. The best solution, this argument goes, is to stop new regulations and start weakening the existing ones.