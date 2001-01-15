Correspondence

The only remedy for the indeterminate number of people who were refused new ballots after making an error would have been to hold a revote. That is a remedy without precedent in a presidential election and arguably one for which there is no authority under Florida electoral law. Al Gore thus pursued the only remedy available: manual recounts, which are authorized by Florida's statutes as construed by that state's highest court. If those recounts injected an element of subjectivity into the count, they could hardly have rendered it less accurate.

JEFFREY S. SILVER Chicago, Illinois

Andrew Sullivan Replies: The voting instructions can be found easily on Palm Beach County's website, and there have been no reliable reports that such instructions were not posted next to every machine in Votomatic precincts. "Inconspicuous," if true, is not the same as nonexistent. And it remains the voter's responsibility—and no one else's—to make sure his or her vote is cast correctly. A statewide hand recount with equal standards, which Al Gore did not ask for within the legal time limit, would indeed have been preferable to no hand recount at all. Once that couldn't happen within a reasonable length of time, no recount according to varying standards at break-neck speed with no time for legal challenge could have been fairer than the second machine recount.

Blind date

To The Editors: In his article on the Florida litigation, Gregg Easterbrook writes that holding a revote in Palm Beach County would have been 'Talatantly unconstitutional," according to Article 2, Section 1. Easterbrook is blatantly wrong. That provision governs only the day on which the electoral college meets; it says nothing about requiring a uniform day for voters to go to the polls. Until the 1840s, states held presidential contests on different days; it wasn't until the 1870s that Congress prescribed a uniform date for the regular election, which says nothing about the undisputed powers of courts, made clear by numerous cases, to order special elections to remedy voting rights violations.

The commentariat generally joins Easterbrook in dismissing the idea of a revote as clearly illegal, when the facts and law say otherwise. Pundits are entitled to their political opinions, but The New Republic should clear up the legal misconceptions.

STEVEN MULROY Assistant Professor of Law University of Memphis School of Law Memphis, Tennessee

Gregg Easterbrook Replies: There is a substantial body of settled law against the point Steven Mulroy asserts. Regarding the relevant phrase of Article 2—"The Congress may determine the time of choosing the electors, and the day on which they shall give their votes; which day shall be the same throughout the United States"—courts have repeatedly held that the "day" in the second clause is Election Day. The nineteenth-century practice of states' holding presidential elections on different days has been banished by such rulings and by federal law; the Supreme Court has held as recently as a unanimous 1997 ruling, in Foster v. Love, that the Constitution "mandates holding all elections for Congress and the presidency on a single day throughout the Union." When courts have ordered special elections as voting rights remedies, these have been in state and local races, not in presidential contests, which are singled out for special rule-making under the Constitution. Conceivably Congress might order the entire country to revote a presidential election, if on the same day. But judges cannot, as recognized by the Florida courts that tossed out the Palm Beach County revote lawsuits.