Occupy Wall Street this week is finally getting some attention. And that's a good thing, if only for what it says about the media's awareness. Right-wing activism has gotten plenty of attention in the last few years. Left-wing activism deserves it, too.

But is Occupy Wall Street, and its fellow travelers across the country, actually a good thing for lefty causes? I honestly don't know. But based purely on second-hand impressions of the demonstrations, which are all I have right now, I can find at least one reason to be optimistic.

During my lifetime, the activist left has gone through several incarnations, focusing on a series of different causes. For much of the 80s and 90s, very generally speaking, the focus was largely on identity politics. Then attention moved to globalization and then, during the Bush presidency, to wars abroad.

As far as I can tell, this is the first time the activist left has focused seriously on issues of economic opportunity at home. In fact, I think it's the first time such issues have been front and center since the 1930s, although I'll defer to the historians on that one. Either way, this movement has a chance to help shape the debate over economic policy in this country -- not merely about the financial industry, which is the object of protests right now, but also about inequality generally.