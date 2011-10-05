Knowledge may be power, but Seattle leaders are hoping that, at least for buildings, knowledge is less power.

Under a new city ordinance that takes effect this month, all buildings over 10,000 square feet--both commercial and multifamily residential--must report their annual energy usage to the city.

The goal is to create a baseline for energy efficiency investment decisions as well as to inform buyers and tenants of building energy costs. The information may also be used to develop future city incentives.