The Washington, D.C. region routinely ranks highly on measures of economic health, even though in these recessionary times, “economic health” sometimes means you’re still suffering, just not as badly as the guy down the road. And averages mask all kinds of disparities. For example, the city at the core of the region has both high average incomes and high poverty rates, and, as you can imagine, these figures do not refer to the same residents.

Let’s zoom in for a closer focus on a particular subset of Washington, D.C. residents to see how they’re doing: young people. A successful transition to adulthood typically involves the achieving the following educational and employment milestones:

Finishing high school or earning an alternative credential,

Earning a two- or four-year college degree or a certificate with value in the labor market, and

Work experiences (internships, part-time jobs, entry-level jobs) that lead to jobs with good wages and opportunities for advancement

Other researchers have noted the dismal employment outlook nationally for young people, as well as the high school dropout crisis.