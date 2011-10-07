The protests against the Berkeley College Republicans’ mock “Diversity bake sale” last week, in which minorities were charged lower prices than whites, are illustrating that history is all about taking a step backwards for every two steps forward.

Back in the day, when I started speaking out about affirmative action in 2000, to even question racial preference policies was to be tarred as a moral degenerate. The conversation has moved on since then. America is slowly embracing a sense of preferences as wise when aimed at disadvantage but less so when aimed merely at skin color, as if to be black or Latino is to be “struggling” by definition. It has been thirteen years now that University of California admissions officers have had to aim preference not at race but at a race-neutral “hardship” consideration. Barack Obama could say during his campaign that he wouldn’t want his daughters to be given admissions preferences because of their color and have it arouse no controversy.

However, of late, the same types who were yelling “resegregation” in the wake of California’s Proposition 209, which barred the old-style race-based admissions preference, are striking the same kinds of poses at Berkeley’s College Republicans, who staged a bake sale in which cakes were offered to whites for $2, Asians for $1.50, Latinos for one dollar, Native Americans for 75 cents, and an additional 25 cent knock-off for women. There have been similar events recently at Bucknell and Wesleyan, but at Berkeley, the bake sale is in the specific context of a pending S.B. 185 to restore racial preferences in the form of giving a tuition discount to underrepresented minority students at California colleges.

The truth is that neither side comes out looking great here. There is a certain coyness about Republicans’ pretense that the problem with affirmative action is simply that it “treats races differently.” No affirmative action fan starts with a peculiar commitment to “treating races differently.” The assumption is that one must do so in this particular case, to redress past wrongs, and to adjust for the fact that races suffer disadvantage to disproportionate degrees. One may contest that argument. However, to simply pose the wide-eyed question “Why should we treat races differently?” pretends no such argument is germane, which contributes nothing to the general debate.