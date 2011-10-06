Steve Jobs was the greatest manufacturer of consumer products of his age. His marketing vision put him on par with Henry Ford, and his grasp of the aesthetic component to industrial design far surpassed Ford’s. But Jobs differed from Ford in one significant way. His surname to the contrary, he did not create a lot of American jobs.

I raise this point not to single out Jobs, whose tendency to “offshore” manufacturing jobs followed economic imperatives not of his making. He did what his contemporaries in America’s younger and more flexible manufacturing companies did. Rather, my purpose is to illustrate the perplexing failure even of one of America’s most stunningly successful companies to provide domestic employment on anything like the scale that America was once able to take for granted.

During the 1930s more than 100,000 people worked at Ford’s River Rouge plant. That’s more than twice as many people as Apple today employs in the entire world.

In 2006, according to the University of California Irvine's Personal Computing industry Center, the number of people worldwide involved in making and selling Apple’s iPod (which includes Apple employees and non-Apple employees) totaled a mere 41,170. Of those, only 13,920 were employed within the United States. The portion of that 13,920 consisting of production workers was paid decently: the U.S.-based production workers made $47,640 on average. (For production jobs in all U.S. business sectors, the average wage that year was $30,480.) But would you like to guess how many U.S.-based production workers Apple actually had building iPods in 2006, the year the total number of iPods sold jumped from 42 million to 88 million?