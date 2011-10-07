I told my emailing friend, himself a Scandinavian “by background,” as we say, that I’d always suspected he had invented Tranströmer. Not at all, he responded, “Tranströmer invented us.” A typical Northern sally of wit, I thought, as I walked the dog on a sunny and crisp fall morning in New England, crossing the stubble fields into the dark woods. But then I thought, hey, what if he’s right?

For me, a Nobel for Tranströmer, well deserved, is also a Nobel for his close friend, translator, and collaborator Robert Bly. Bly! I can’t even begin to calculate how much I owe, in all things literary and spiritual, to Robert Bly. I don’t mean the Bly of later years, the prophet of Iron John and the Men’s Movement, though I can’t say I’m unmoved by his lament for the fathers, now that I’m one myself. I don’t mean the ecstatic Bly who performs Kabir with some mysterious rhythm instrument in hand, chanting and dancing and making his serape flap like wings. But I can’t say I mind that either. The truth is, I love Robert Bly.

For readers of poetry like me, who came of age during the late 1960s, poetry arrived through Robert Bly. There was his own poetry, especially the profound and quiet poems of Silence in the Snowy Fields (1953), which laid out an entirely different path for American poetry than the straight-laced and tight-assed poems of the academic poets of the East. Bly’s poems were set in rural Minnesota, and coaxed out of the bleak Northern landscape some private strain of feeling and loss and hope, which came to be associated with the notion of Deep Image, a poetry of the unconscious. Here is “Driving to Town Late to Mail a Letter”:

It is a cold and snowy night. The main street is deserted.

The only things moving are swirls of snow.

As I lift the mailbox door, I feel its cold iron.

There is a privacy I love in this snowy night.

Driving around, I will waste more time.

And then there were the translations. I came back from a year in Japan in 1970, crashed at the North Beach home of a friend of my brother’s. I was full of Gary Snyder and Denise Levertov. “You like poetry?” my host asked. “Here.” Twenty poems by Georg Trakl, translated by Bly and James Wright, courtesy of the Fifties Press. Amazing, wonderful, unforgettable poems. A few years later, the Sixties Press brought Neruda to us, and Vallejo. And Tranströmer.