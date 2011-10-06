Sen. Scott Brown's strategy so far against challenger Elizabeth Warren is to insist that he's prettier. Asked about Warren's comment (in response to a question about Brown's famous Cosmo shoot) that "I kept my clothes on" in paying for college, Brown replied, "Thank God." Which, in addition to being un-gallant, suggested by implication that Brown thinks he's prettier, no? If it's OK for Brown to have posed nude but it wouldn't have been OK for Warren to pose nude, what other conclusion can we draw?

This is going to be a fun race.