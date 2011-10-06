[Guest post by Darius Tahir]

It’s a minor irony that, when the Republican-dominated House Appropriations Committee proposed on September 29 to defund major parts of Obama’s recently-passed health care reform bill, the proposal went after those portions of the Affordable Care Act intended to actually reduce the deficit in the long-term—most notably, comparative effectiveness research into the cost and outcomes of various medical treatments. Why only minor? That’s because no one has an absolutely clear sense of how well this portion of the Affordable Care Act will end up working. To get an idea, however, I interviewed four experts about the possible cost savings from the research that Republicans are attempting to defund. The majority agreed that—if the Republican committee members’ goal is, in fact, to reduce the long-term deficit—they’re going about it in a rather counterproductive manner.

In 2007, Peter Orszag, then-director of the Congressional Budget Office, released a 35-page report summarizing the possible benefits of comparative effectiveness research—that is, creating some sort of entity to coordinate and publicize research about the efficacy of various drugs and treatments. Orszag’s report vacillated from optimism to sober minimalism. On the optimistic side, it noted that “some experts believe that less than half of all medical care is based on or supported by adequate evidence about its effectiveness,” which might suggest substantial savings down the line if we can just figure out what works and what doesn’t. On the more sober side, the report concluded that the net budgetary savings from a well-funded center (with costs starting at $600 million and eventually reaching $2.1 billion) would equal $1.3 billion over a decade. It also estimated that the research would reduce private health care spending by five times that number once knowledge of the research permeated the medical community and public at large, with the trend accelerating in the second decade.

When the CBO scored Obama’s final health care bill in 2010, however, it took a rather skeptical approach to the cost savings inherent in such research, projecting only modest savings and prompting some critics to deride the measures intended to curb costs as sorely insufficient. So how much of an effect would the GOP’s plan to cut comparative effectiveness research really have?