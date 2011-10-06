President Obama on Thursday gave the media a homework assignment:

Go ask the Republicans what their jobs plan is, if they’re opposed to the American Jobs Act. And have it scored, have it assessed by the same independent economists that assessed our jobs plan. These indepenent economists say we can grow the economy by as much as 2 percent and as many as 1.9 million workers wold be back on the job. I think it would be interesting to have them do a similar assessment. Same people. Have those economists evaluate what over the next two years the Republican jobs plan would do. I’d be interested in the answer.

Actually, I tried this assignment a few weeks ago. But it's a trick question, because the Republicans don’t have a jobs plan. Or, to be more precise, they don’t have a jobs plan that anybody can evaluate.

You can see for yourself by heading over to Majority Leader Eric Cantor’s website and clicking the link for the “House Republican Plan for America’s Job Creators.” It’s just a list of ideas, with virtually no figures or specifics.

Just to make sure I wasn’t missing something, I contacted the two firms that modeled the effects of the American Jobs Act, Moody’s Analytics and Macroeconomic Advisers. Could they assess the Republican plan and compare it to the American Jobs Act?