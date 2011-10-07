Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown is taking a lot of flack for something he said about his top Democratic challenger, Elizabeth Warren. A few days ago, during a primary debate, Warren had joked that "I kept my clothes on" when finding ways to pay for college. It was a reference to Brown's decision to pose nude, in a spread for Cosmopolitan magazine, while he was a student at Boston College. On Thursday, a radio host asked Brown if he had a response. "Thank god," Brown quipped.

It's a pretty boorish statement, as my colleague Timothy Noah notes, although I tend to give public figures a little slack in episodes like these. (Everybody says stupid things sometimes, particularly when trying to be funny on live radio.) But it's the rest of Brown's quote that seems truly objectionable. Here it is:

Bottom line is, you know, I didn’t go to Harvard. You know, I went to the school of hard knocks. And I did whatever I had to do to pay for school. And for people who know me, and know what I’ve been through, mom and dad married and divorced four times each. You know, some real challenges growing up. You know, whatever. You know, let them throw stones. I did what I had to do. But not for having that opportunity, I never would have been able to pay for school, and never would have gone to school, and I wouldn’t probably be talking to you. So, whatever.

Presumably this is the way Brown and the Republicans plan to attack Warren during the campaign -- as an elitist who's out of touch with average Americans. She's an intellectual. She's had an easy life. Why, she even went to Harvard.

But it's not true -- not even the Harvard part. She teaches there, sure. But her degrees are from the University of Houston and the Rutgers School of Law in Newark. And while she didn't grow up in in poverty, she didn't grow up in privilege, either. As Jodi Kantor recounted in the New York Times a few years ago,