Those losses are enough to cancel out most of the $840 billion in federal tax relief and spending provided by the 2009 stimulus bill. The wealth reductions, moreover, come on top of the demand-reducing effects of high unemployment, stagnant wages, and the European recession.

These dynamics play out at the metropolitan scale very differently. New data from the 2010 American Community Survey can be used to estimate how much housing wealth has been lost in each metro area since 2007. The numbers are self-reported and seem to understate losses in real estate values when compared to data from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Nonetheless, the results are staggering.

Housing wealth has fallen in 68 of the 100 largest metropolitan areas; those losses total $2.1 trillion. The metros with the largest percentage decreases in wealth are those with some of the highest unemployment rates. They include many in California, such as Stockton, Modesto, Riverside, Bakersfield, Sacramento, and Fresno, as well as many in Florida like Cape Coral, Orlando, Miami, and North Port. Las Vegas and Phoenix are among the ten with the largest losses. All of these metro areas lost at least 30 percent of housing wealth according to self-reported data from 2007 to 2010.

After adjusting for metropolitan income levels, one would expect these housing value loses to translate into anywhere from a 9 percent reduction in consumer spending (in Fresno) to an 18 percent reduction in Stockton.

Meanwhile, 32 metros saw modest gains in housing values from 2007 to 2010. The highest gains were typically in Texas--in metros like San Antonio, McAllen, Houston, and Austin. Texas has famously strict mortgage standards and was one of the last states to allow banks to freely merge and acquire other banks (California, Nevada, and Arizona were among the first). IMF economists found that these deregulations led to more sub-prime lending.