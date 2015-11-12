

Night Piece

Trumpets of sun to silence fall

On house and barn and stack and wall.

Within the cottage, slowly wheeling,

The lamplight's gold turns on the ceiling.

Beneath the stake and windless vane

Cattle stamp and munch their grain;

Below the starry apple bough

Leans the warped and clotted plow.

The moon rolls up, while far away

And thin with sorrow, the sheepdog's bay

Fills the valley with lonely sound.

Slow leaves of darkness steal around.

The watch the watchman, Death will keep

And man in amnesty may sleep.

The world is still, for she is old

And many's the bead of a life she's told.

Her gossip there, the watching moon

View hill and stream and wave and dune

And many 's the fair one she's seen wither:

The pass and pass, she cares not whither—

Lovers' vows by her made bright,

The outcast cursing at her light;

Mazed within her lambence lies

All the strife of flesh that dies.

Then through the darkened room with whispers speaking

There comes to man the sleep that all are seeking.

The lurking thief, in sharp regret

Watches the far world, waking yet,

But which in sleep will soon be still;

While he upon his misty hill

Hears a dark bird briefly cry

From its thicket on the sky,

And curses the moon because her light

Marks every outcast under night.

Still swings the murderer, bent of knees

In a slightly strained repose,

Nor feels the faint hand of the breeze:

He now with Solomon all things knows:

That, lastly, breath is to a man

But to want and fret a span.