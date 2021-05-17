I declare myself guilty of not having made,

with these hands they gave me, a broom.

Why have I made no broom?

Why was I given hands?

What good have they been

if all I ever did was

watch the stir of the grain,

listen to the wind,

and did not gather straws

still green in the earth

for a broom,

not set the soft stalks to dry

and bind them

in a gold bundle,

and did not lash a wooden stick

to the yellow skirt

till I had a broom for the paths?

So it goes:

how did my life

get by

without seeing, and learning,

and gathering and binding

the basic things?

It’s too late to deny

I had the time,

the time,

yet the hands were lacking,

so how could I

aim for greatness

if I was never able

to make

a broom,

not one,

not even one?

Translated by John Felstiner