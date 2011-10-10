Pakistan and the United States have been engaged in a virtual war over the past several weeks. In a barrage of television and radio interviews in both the Pakistani and American media, top politicians of these “allies” in the fight against terrorism have hurled accusations at each other, issued warnings, sought out new alliances to replace the bilateral partnership, and even threatened military action. Television advertisements aired by a private channel in Pakistan show images of the Pakistan Army preparing for combat, and warn the United States not to challenge a God-fearing nation. This latest rhetorical clash points to a rocky future for the U.S.-Pakistan relationship because it highlights a strategic divergence that has long marred bilateral cooperation.

As the withdrawal deadline for U.S. troops from Afghanistan approaches, Pakistan is again demonstrating the India-centricity of its foreign policy. While the U.S. seeks an end to the conflict in Afghanistan, Pakistan is more concerned about ensuring that a post-withdrawal Afghanistan is not dominated by India. Pakistan believes that this traditional concern is best addressed through recourse to militant groups—such as the headline-grabbing Haqqani network—that could serve as Pakistan’s proxies in Kabul, and counter Indian influence. Pakistan’s continued dependence on these ‘strategic assets’ is testing the limits of its diplomatic relationship with the U.S., which perceives Pakistan-based militant groups as a major obstacle to military gains in Afghanistan. More importantly, Pakistan’s continued reliance on militant groups as a tool of foreign policy could prove dangerous for its own security, and that of the region, in the long run.

THE RECENT TROUBLE started when Admiral Michael Mullen, the outgoing chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, described the militant Haqqani network, an ally of the Afghan Taliban, as a “veritable arm” of the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). In an unprecedented indictment, Mullen told the Senate Armed Services Committee that there was “credible evidence” to show that the Haqqani network, with ISI support, carried out the September 10 truck bombing of an American military base in Afghanistan and the September 13 attack on the American embassy in Kabul. He also implied that the U.S. would send forces into Pakistan to retaliate against the Haqqani network, which maintains safe havens in Pakistan’s tribal areas.

The United States has previously had access to evidence of ISI-Haqqani links. In 2008, The New York Times reported that the U.S. government had intercepted communications between Pakistani intelligence officers and Haqqani network militants who carried out the bombing at the Indian embassy in Kabul, which killed 54 people in July of that year. Although the U.S. confronted Pakistan with the intercepts, the matter was sidelined because Washington needed Islamabad’s cooperation to fight Al Qaeda terrorists as well as provide access to land routes across Pakistan to supply troops in Afghanistan. The decision to take up the issue more directly now represents a final investment in the military strategy in Afghanistan—which has little hope of succeeding without a crackdown on militant sanctuaries in Pakistan—before the 2014 withdrawal date.