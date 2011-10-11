That was before all news, critical and trivial, got jumbled into one digital heap, and before competition for our attention spans pushed TV news to make its coverage more emotional. The ability to report live on location made it inevitable that news anchors would become participants in the action. Anchors are always stationed in front of some shredded building or astounding stack of cars. But Cooper, compared to his contemporaries—the gutsy authority of Christiane Amanpour, the uncontroversial decorum of Brian Williams—takes engagement with his surroundings a step further. He is frequently the first TV journalist on the scene and the last to depart. And he presents himself not just as witness but subject to the forces he is reporting on, as yet another person who is experiencing them. He interrupted his interview with a nuclear expert in Japan, “Hold on, I wanna ask you a bunch of questions but first I just wanna ask my crew, how far are we from Fukushima?” Cooper said. “Which way is the wind blowing? ... The subtext here is: Should I get out of here?” In Joplin, warning sirens shrieked around him as he urged an interview subject who had phoned in to “go to the basement.” “Whoa! Huge bolts of lightning,” he told Piers Morgan in another CNN dispatch, recoiling amid loud claps of thunder. Cooper is a character in the story, aligning himself with the victims to illustrate the extent of his identification with them.

The empathy does not quite feel like an artifice; it feels honest, as if Cooper had wandered from his Manhattan apartment into some grisly scene and found himself suddenly overcome. And it can be genuinely refreshing, as it was in that moment with Mary Landrieu. But gravitas, needless to say, is not Cooper’s aim. He believes that the big picture is in the small picture. On CNN, he asked a tornado survivor in Joplin, “Your cat Kirby, is he ok?” After all, this is the anchor who once hosted the reality show The Mole, where he applied his typical empathy to interviews with contestants: “I’m really sorry you were not reunited with your loved ones. I’m really sorry,” he told players who had lost a challenge that involved finding each other’s family members. As a reporter, Cooper is adamant about identifying villains and emphasizing culpability. “Well, who are you angry at?” he grilled Senator Landrieu after Katrina. “Who do you get angry at?” he asked Jimmy Buffet as they wandered the oil-soaked Gulf coast after the BP spill. Not just “Why did this happen?” or “Whose fault is this?” but “Who are you angry at?”—as if anger is what his viewers need to see to make sense of disaster. There is something of the daytime-talk-show ethos of catharsis in the idea that, when the physical world is in shambles, it helps to get mad at someone, to reduce a historical devastation to a sense of private offense. Or at least it makes for good TV.

COOPER IS NOT the first journalist to expand his on-air brand into a daytime talk show. On the darker end of the spectrum was Geraldo Rivera’s daytime show, which ran from the late ’80s to early ’90s and once featured a brawl between white supremacists, Jewish activists, anti-racist skinheads, and black activists in which Rivera himself threw a few punches. As a journalist, Rivera’s mode of involving himself in situations made him into a kind of clown, loud and tacky enough to overshadow whatever he was reporting on. He feuded with The New York Times in 2005 over allegations that he had pushed aside rescue personnel so that cameras could catch him helping a woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs. During Hurricane Ike in Galveston in 2008, he was knocked off his feet by a wave and finished his broadcast with clothes sopping and moustache wilted—an authenticity bonanaza!

Cooper is no Rivera. His style is sensitivity rather than theatricality, and he is charming where Rivera is brash. But refracting disaster through the prism of personal experience inevitably makes the story, at least somewhat, about yourself, and Cooper has emerged from each crisis zone with a new and affecting chapter in the adventures of Anderson Cooper, global everyman. In his memoir, he writes that he quickly learned that it was impossible to “go through the motions [in interviews, to] not give away pieces of myself in return.” This can sometimes make his vast reporting background seem less like credentialing experience than like psychic baggage. “One of the things I found during Hurricane Katrina, which I felt bad about after several days, is just referring to these people who are dead as bodies,” he said in Haiti. In Somalia this past August, he reminded his viewers that he had once covered another famine in the same country. It was his first big reporting assignment, almost two decades ago, for the teen-oriented program Channel One. Then he rolled a clip from that original broadcast. “I was walking down this road and came upon a family whose son just died as I was standing there,” said young Anderson, looking exactly as he does now but without the silver hair. “You wanna do something, you wanna cry out, you want to grab someone and get them to help, but there’s no help to be had and there’s no one around.”

There are moments on Anderson when Cooper tries to distance himself from the cheapness of the genre while, at the same time, embracing it. “When I hear people on TV use [the word “closure,] it’s like a TV word,” he said in his interview with his mother. “We’ve all seen a lot of DNA testing on daytime talk shows,” he joked as one of his guests took a DNA test. In fact, he could be accused of similar pretense in his reporting: Why turn the camera off to give a devastated storm survivor privacy, but then roll the footage of his decision to do so, as he did in Waveland, Mississippi? Why not just carry the Haitian boy to safety without filming it? But human interest is powerful stuff, and this paradox has always been at the crux of journalism. So it is not surprising that the daytime talk show host and the disaster reporter, taken together, could represent the logical conclusion of the tradition of televised news.

These days, of course, TV is obsessed with phony intimacy and the illusion of personal acquaintance with stars. Katie Couric’s upcoming daytime talk show has already released ads featuring the anchor in a pale pink sweater beside the name of the program, “Katie,” in girly purple script that looks suspiciously like the “Barbie” logo. Perhaps the age of YouTube and reality television inevitably demands transparency—“He is transparently who he is,” to quote The New York Times—even with regards to the inner lives of our news anchors. After all, this is the era of breaking, overexcited, character-driven news, able to instantaneously redirect its energies—and the attention of the public—from tragic events to petty ones, or from one catastrophe to the next. And so Cooper, jet-setting from the dire streets of Mogadishu to a window-paneled Manhattan studio with a live audience primed to empathize along with him, may indeed be the anchorperson of the future, if the future is now. Watching him share stories from his childhood on that ivory couch, or tip his microphone attentively toward a guest, it is hard not to think that he looks very much at home.

Laura Bennett is the assistant literary editor of The New Republic.