Taxation and Democratic Values

What is distinctive about the democratic society is that mutual relations are conceived of as symmetric in spirit. Individuals, at least in some initial sense, have to be treated equally by the society, if it is to be worthy of the name “democratic.” One can attempt to give deeper philosophical foundations for this symmetry, perhaps Rawls’ idea of an “original position,” in which society chooses its values at a point where the members do not know what roles they will play. More prosaically, we can think of democratic decision-making procedures as a kind of insurance arrangement, in which individuals do not know what interests they will have in the long future, a view developed by James Buchanan, for example.

An immediate implication of the symmetry assumption is clearly some form of egalitarianism. Classically this has been interpreted in a political sense, that of equality of the right to vote. A long history of struggles has led to an almost universal acceptance of this democratic principle, at least on paper.

It might be objected that political democracy is in fact only nominal, that this ideal is never realized. As we look around we see rather obviously that political power is in practice exercised by a small minority. But the implications of this are perhaps less obvious. There are two reasons for the operation of “the iron law of oligarchy”: 1) a straightforward and inescapable need for specialization of function; and 2) the translation into political power of inequalities in other forms of power, especially, in the modem world, economic power. I want to return to the second point later. The first of course is simply the fact that everyone can’t do everything; politics is a vocation and you can only expect a limited number of people to engage in it, for obvious economic reasons, just as we have specialization in other occupations. But in principle, the practical importance of the specialization and of the hierarchical political structures needed for efficiency is blunted by the fact of political competition. Like economic competition it implies that the concentrations of power apparent to the eye are less significant than they seem; the politician or the entrepreneur has to satisfy the customers or voters. Of course these checks are imperfect, and perhaps more so for political than for economic competition; but they are real and important.