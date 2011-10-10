President Obama and his Democratic allies say their jobs proposal will do two things. First it would pump money into the economy by reducing taxes, giving companies incentives to hire people, and financing public works. Then, over the ensuing decade, it would pay for these expenditures by raising taxes on the wealthiest Americans.

And they're telling the truth! At least, that's the conclusion of the Congressional Budget Office. In an estimated delivered on Friday, the independent agency determined that the latest version of the American Jobs Act -- the one Senate Democrats modified, by swapping in a surtax on millionaires -- would reduce the deficit by a net $6 billion over ten years.

Six billion dollars is an insignificant amount. CBO is merely saying the program will pay for itself. But that's just fine. If you believe in Keynesian economics, as most experts from the center to the left do, then the best policy right now is to raise deficits right now -- in order to boost growth -- but in a way that doesn't add to the deficit once the present economic crisis is over. (We still need to reduce deficits over the long run, but that's a separate project.)

Really, the question at this point is whether self-proclaimed fiscal conservatives will speak out on behalf of this proposal. After all, Obama and the Democrats are proposing precisely the sorts of policies they keep recommending.