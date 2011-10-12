The Kid is also simple, in much the same way Michael K. is simple. They both dwell so far outside the society of which they are nominally a part that they have the Huck-Finnish ability to see it as if for the first time, and to describe it in all its barbarism. The Kid is Huck Finn and Jim. He is a non-citizen and pariah with the voice of an unschooled boy. His naiveté combines with his appalling experience of life in the American underclass to give even his oddest speculations an oblique resonance: “The Kid wonders if all across America there is some kind of strange invisible radioactive leakage like from high-tension wires or cell phones or road and mall parking lot asphalt that is turning thousands of American men, young and old, of all races, into sex offenders, so that instead of being attracted to grown women their own age they’re attracted to young girls and little children. He worries that it’s an environmentally caused degenerative disease.”

Banks worries that pedophilia is an environmentally caused degenerative disease, too. That’s why he introduces the Professor. This character shows up late one night, after the Kid and his fellow registered sex offenders have been driven away from the causeway by baton-wielding cops and the Kid has crawled quietly back. The Professor inches up to the Kid’s tent and shines a flashlight in his eyes. If the Kid is a study in deprivation, the Professor is a study in excess: a tall and hugely obese man with a mess of gray locks whose pride in life is that he is a registered genius—a member of Mensa and the even-more exclusive Prometheus Society—but who works as a sociologist at the local university, analyzing the causes of homelessness. The Kid doesn’t trust the Professor, who strikes him as a possible molester, but the Professor senses potential in the Kid. He may well prove to be the informant who gets him his longed-for university professorship. Or maybe the Kid will allow him to test his theories about pedophilia.

The Professor becomes a font of uninvited help. He intervenes with the Kid’s case worker. He bankrolls a job for the Kid. He takes the Kid’s dog to the vet. Eventually the Professor persuades the Kid to help him start organizing the residents of the causeway encampment. They create committees, write rules and regulations, arrange for a Porta-Potti. To the Kid’s amazement, a dollop of social order turns the encampment into something like a functioning community, and he finds he enjoys his “empowerment,” as the Professor calls it. The Kid thinks of it as having power over others for the first time in his life.

Both the Kid and the Professor do a great deal of mulling over the Kid’s plight. Their ruminations and occasional conversations lay out thoughts about pedophilia and its causes that Banks seems to have written the novel to explore. We have known since Rule of the Bone, in 1995, Banks’s first foray into Huck Finn territory, that he deplores the effect of modern consumerism on children, the way it sexualizes them in order to sell things to them. This form of internal, domestic “colonization,” as he called it in an article published at the same time as the novel, is “a crime and a disgrace, an unintended cultural suicide.” It saps children’s moral development and makes them seem less innocent than they are, thereby undermining the distinction that adults ought to be making between themselves and them, a distinction which once served to protect them. The story of Rule of the Bone’s Chappie Dorset, a sexually abused fourteen-year-old runaway, Banks continued in that article, “is my attempt to dramatize in fiction what seems to me to be the main unacknowledged tragedy of our time … and our strange denial of any responsibility for having done it.”

In Lost Memory of Skin, one of these “colonized” children has grown up, barely, to become a predatory adult, sort of. In any case, he inhabits an underground world shaped entirely by the wider society’s denial of responsibility for how he has turned out. The Kid and his kind are human refuse, cast out and invisible, except when their existence becomes intolerable and they have to be driven elsewhere. The Professor seems to lay out the message of this novel—its rejection of our rejection of sexual molesters—when he tells his wife that “there’s something in the wider culture itself that has changed in recent years, and these men are like the canary in the mine shaft, the first among us to respond to that change, as if their social and ethical immune systems, the controls over their behavior, have been somehow damaged or compromised.” The Professor continues: “We cast them out, we treat them like pariahs, when in fact we should be studying them up close, sheltering them and protecting them from harm, as if indeed they were fellow human beings who have inexplicably reverted to being chimpanzees or gorillas…”