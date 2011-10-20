IN THE DIVISIVE, decade-old War on Terror, one certitude unites the warriors and the conscientious objectors. It is that Islamism is not to be confused with Islam. “Whatever it’s called,” George W. Bush said, “this ideology is very different from the religion of Islam.” Attorney General Eric Holder described the Islamism of the late Anwar al-Awlaki as “a version of Islam that is not consistent with the teachings of it.” Zeyno Baran has come reluctantly to the conclusion that the Bush/Holder view is false. Her new book describes how Islamists have captured many Islamic religious and social institutions, including most of the Western ones. Islamism has supplanted more traditional tendencies and has become what most people, Muslim and non-Muslim alike, understand as mainstream Islam. Gullible American and European policymakers have partnered with the wrong Muslims, freezing out their friends and empowering those who wish them ill.

What do we mean by “Islamist”? Baran applies the word to those Muslims who want Islam reflected in political life, sometimes including the establishment of sharia law and the reconstruction of a world caliphate. There is a fundamentalist, theocratic current that has always run through Islam. It goes back to Hanbali fiqh (jurisprudence) in the ninth century and to Ibn Taymiyya’s thirteenth-century invocations of divine judgment to account for various Muslim misfortunes. Islamism is what happened when the master ideologists of twentieth-century Islam—al-Banna, Qutb and Maududi—yoked this ancient current to styles of rabble-rousing brought into vogue by Nazis and Communists. Egypt’s ban of the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1950s was fateful. In their Arabian exile the Brothers merged their political savvy with the oil money of the Saudis. The result was a creed with a mighty appeal to young rebels and idealists. “Islamism shares the most fundamental aim of Islam and all religions,” Baran writes, “to bring the world closer to God.” In so saying, she removes us from the cocoon of cant that swaddles most public—and all governmental—discussion of Islam’s role in terrorism.

Islamists are, by definition, politicized Muslims. They are better at politics than their apolitical coreligionists. European officials made a mistake in the 1980s and ’90s, when they “granted asylum to many immigrants who presented far more of a threat to democratic rule than the regimes they had fled.” The core of Baran’s book is her description of the tactics by which Islamists co-opted, infiltrated, bamboozled, and overwhelmed Muslim institutions of long standing. Islamists generally preferred subverting existing bodies to setting up their own, Baran writes, because it “required less effort and offered greater recruitment possibilities.” Her account of such subversion will remind readers of the history of Communists in the trade-union movement. As Baran shows, boards of directors staffed with doddering old-country patriarchs do not stand a chance against young, modern, Internet- and media-savvy “professional Muslims.” She is quite specific about how this pattern of hostile takeovers has played out in community after community: at the Bridgeview Mosque on the South Side of Chicago; at the Islamic Center of New England in Quincy, Massachusetts; at the Muslim Unity Center in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

You can see, from this history, why the Bush-Obama effort to render the United States more likeable in the Muslim world has thus far failed. It was from institutions already aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood that Bush, Tony Blair, and other Western leaders sought advice when they decided to “reach out” to Muslim communities after September 11. Good examples from the United States are the Muslim Student Association and the Islamic Society of North America, both founded in the 1960s, and the spin-doctors at the Council on American-Islamic Relations, founded in 1994, whom even the FBI trusted for a time before cutting ties. But the pattern is repeated elsewhere. The Saudi-funded Muslim World League pays the salaries of many Turkish imams in Germany. The Islamist Union of Islamic Organizations of France is often the dominant voice on the national Muslim body that Nicolas Sarkozy set up as interior minister a decade ago. These organizations have often played Western leaders for chumps. The Palestinian activist Sami Al-Arian met with top American officials, including Presidents Clinton and Bush, while he was under investigation for ties to Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The British government broke with the MCB after its leader signed a declaration against “Zionist Jewish occupiers” and their “sinful aggression” and urged that those aiding them be “rejected and fought by all means and ways.” But Britain wound up restoring relations after the MCB issued a vague renunciation of violence.