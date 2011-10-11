Just in time for Tuesday night's Republican presidential debate, NBC News is out with a story reminding everybody of just how closely the architects of Obamacare modeled their efforts on Romneycare.

The story, by Michael Isikoff, cites White House records showing that three key analysts who worked on the Massachusetts reforms met with administration officials at least a dozen times. The three individuals are Jonathan Gruber, an MIT economist; Jon Kingsdale, a consultant who ran the newly created Massachusetts insurance exchange; and John McDonough, a longtime health care activist in Massachusetts who now lectures at Harvard.

Of course, this is not the first time we've heard about any of these individuals working with the Obama Administration and its allies on health care reform. Gruber's role has been the subject of considerable attention and even some controversy. Kingsdale was in the news during the summer of 2009, as lawmakers drawing up the Affordable Care Act were designing the template for insurance exchanges in the new law.

And McDonough? Crafting the bill that became the Affordable Care Act was his full-time job for two years. He joined the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee in the summer of 2008, at the request of then-chairman Ted Kennedy, who hoped that McDonough could help turn the Massachusetts model into a template for national reform. Remember, HELP was one of the two Senate committees that wrote the final legislation.