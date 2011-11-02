Much of this attitude was famously distilled in Flaubert’s novel Salammbô, published in 1862, not long after France had consolidated its control over colonial Algeria. The novel, a love story set during a mercenary revolt in ancient Carthage, is perhaps best known for its violence and sensuality—scenes of cannibalism, rape, sodomy, torture, witchcraft, and bestiality are scattered throughout the book. Reading Salammbô today, one might not point to Flaubert’s Carthaginians, whose interests seem largely confined to debauchery and sorcery, as models of historical fidelity. But they are to a remarkable degree based on surviving accounts of the Carthaginians passed down by Greek and Roman historians. Flaubert claimed to have read some two hundred books in preparation for Salammbô, which is laden with tedious historical detail. Much of what would seem at first to be Flaubert’s own embellishment—for instance, the detail that during rituals of child sacrifice Carthaginian musicians would play frantically to drown out “the cries of mothers ... and the sizzling of falling fat on the embers”—was, in fact, reported quite faithfully from ancient sources. In this case, Flaubert drew on Plutarch, who wrote that, “the whole area before the statue of Baal Hammon, the deity to whom children were sacrificed was filled with a loud noise of flutes and drums so that the cries of wailing should not reach the ears of the people.”

In Flaubert’s time, Greek and Roman assessments of Carthaginian character and practices, no matter how outlandish, were accepted almost without question. That the Romans had destroyed Carthage and sold its populace into slavery seemed to be of little concern. But the reliability of these accounts has since been subjected to more severe critical scrutiny, and scholars have, among other things, attempted to take into account that for almost 120 years the Romans were in a state of near constant warfare with Carthage. The hostilities began with the First Punic War (264-241 BCE), fought for control of Sicily, in which Rome scored a stunning upset victory. The Carthaginians struck back during the Second Punic War (218-201 BCE). Led by the brilliant general Hannibal Barca, who famously marched his mercenary army—elephants and all—across the Alps, the Carthaginians ravaged the Italian peninsula for years. The situation became so dire that at one point the Romans, panicked by Hannibal’s encroachments, were reduced to invoking a religious rite in which four people were buried alive in the center of the city’s oldest forum.

So great was residual Roman fear and resentment of Carthage that even after Rome’s eventual victory in the Second Punic War, in which Carthage had been sufficiently disarmed to pose no serious threat, the sight of renewed Carthaginian economic vitality inspired so much concern that the more hawkish Romans began to hunt for a pretext for war. The belligerent effort was led by Cato the Elder, a curmudgeonly senator and a veteran of the Second Punic War who ended each of his speeches in the Senate with the famous gerundive, Carthago delenda est, from which Miles’s book takes its title. When Carthage violated a treaty with Rome by raising an army to defend itself against invading neighbors, the Romans had their casus belli, regardless of the fact that the offending Carthaginian army had already been destroyed. The Romans declared war in 149 BCE. Three years later, Carthage no longer existed.

Who were the Carthaginians, if not simply Rome’s barbarous enemies? According to one source, they were refugees from the Phoenician city of Tyre (in modern-day Lebanon). Late in the ninth century BCE, this source tells us, the king of Tyre died, and his twin children, Pygmalion and Elissa, were left to divide the kingdom between themselves. Pygmalion, not inclined to share power, decided instead to have Elissa’s husband killed and drive her and her supporters from the city. Fleeing Tyre, they ultimately touched down on the coast of North Africa, where the King of Numidia allowed them as much land as could be covered with an oxhide. Elissa and her proto-Carthaginians, in what the Romans would probably point to as a characteristic act of duplicity, sliced the hide into thin strips, thereby acquiring far greater tracts than had been offered. Years later Elissa’s reign would come to a violent end when, put off by the idea of having to marry a local potentate, she immolated herself.

The city’s actual founding may not have been quite so dramatic, but there are elements of truth in the story. Carthage was indeed founded by the Phoenicians—a mercantile people who lived in independent cities scattered along the Levant—as a port where their ships could anchor and resupply during trading voyages to the western reaches of the Mediterranean. Carthage’s elite citizens claimed descent from these Phoenician settlers, and their Phoenician heritage was reflected in their language—Punic—and worship of Baal Hammon and his consort, Tanit, both Phoenician deities. Given the dearth of information about the Carthaginians themselves, Miles looks to the Phoenicians for clues about Carthaginian identity. They were shrewd, and when faced with occupation by militarily superior nations often leveraged their various trading monopolies to preserve independence. They were also great innovators, developing, we read, “interest-bearing loans, maritime insurance, joint financing of commercial ventures, deposit banking, and, possibly, weights and measures.”