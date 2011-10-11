[with contributions from Matthew O'Brien and Darius Tahir]

As noted below, the Senate votes on President Obama’s jobs bill tonight. And although Democrats have more than 50 votes in their caucus, it’s not clear they’ll get 50 votes for this bill. President Obama takes a lot of grief for political timidity and, at least some of the time, he deserves it. But if Democrats can’t get 50 tonight, that’s not on him. In the last few weeks, he’s said all the right things and made all the right moves. And it still might not be enough. That’s the reality of our political system. When the constitution gives Nebraska the same voting power as California, Democratic presidents are going to depend on some pretty feckless supporters.

One programming note for tonight: My talented and self-sacrificing colleague Alec MacGillis will be live-tweeting the debate tonight, using @TNR. I will not be live-tweeting the debate. Instead, I will be live-drinking with some friends while we watch the Tigers and Rangers.

Oh, who am I kidding? My friends work in politics. We'll probably end up watching the debate instead.