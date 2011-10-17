THIS BOOK IS a story of failure—the failure of the Islamic Republic, despite thirty years of propaganda and political education, to inculcate in a new generation of Iranians faith in the ideology of the regime. The children of the revolution of 1979 have turned their backs on its values; and this was nowhere more evident than in the mass protests against the manipulated presidential elections of 2009. The young joined the protests in hordes; and the regime’s harsh suppression of these protests, along with the widespread arrests, torture and deaths in prison that followed, were the final steps in delegitimizing the Islamic Republic and its barren ideology.

The generation of Arash Hejazi’s parents embraced the revolution; and their children volunteered to defend it when Iraq invaded Iran in 1980. But when, as young adults, they took to the streets two years ago to ask, “Where is my vote?” they were mowed down by the regime’s goons and security forces. These young men and women were not afraid. They had fought every effort by the regime to isolate them from the West, and now they used their cell phones and their blogs, their videos and the Internet to broadcast to the world the violence taking place on the streets of Tehran. As Hejazi writes, “We were also a generation that, for lack of anything else to do, spent its time learning. We were the true witnesses of our nation.”

Hejazi tells the story of his generation against the background of the revolution that shook Iran to its roots three decades ago. He describes the hope the revolution engendered and the despair that followed; its major turning points; and the men who shaped it. Into this narrative, he weaves the broader history of Iran, its modern experience, and the impact on the Iranian imagination of the heroic figures of the great Persian epic, the Shahnameh, and of the Shi’ite branch of Islam.

Hejazi’s own family was middle class, not affluent but comfortable, whose trajectory was not atypical of many upwardly mobile families under the monarchy. His grandmother was the daughter of a baker. She was married off at the age of thirteen and left her husband when he took a second and then a third wife. “It was about time someone showed men that they didn’t own their wives,” she said. “We’re human too.” But his father was secular and made a different life for his family. Hejazi spent the first four years of his life in England where his father was completing his doctorate in engineering. The father went on to become a university professor.