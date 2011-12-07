Sheffer divides her study into three parts, each of which covers a particular chronological period and comprises several thematically organized chapters about specific borderland issues. Somewhat predictably, the first section focuses on the years from 1945 to 1952, when the inter-German boundary was still relatively permeable. The second takes the story forward to the period between the spring of 1952, the point at which the GDR began to seal and militarize the borderline in earnest, and August 1961, when the building of the Berlin Wall closed off the last major westward escape route from East Germany to the West. The last section, in turn, addresses the era of the Wall and of the full-blown Iron Curtain, from 1961 to 1989. It also contains an epilogue of reflections on changes in the Sonneberg-Neustadt region since the GDR’s collapse and Germany’s unification in 1989-1990.

In many ways, this extremely well-researched book is a model of the genre. Sheffer has scoured numerous archives, interviewed dozens of eye-witnesses, and ploughed her way through a small mountain of published materials to explore what happened in the region. She writes clearly and robustly, with a good eye for the interesting anecdotes and other illustrative details with which she repeatedly spices up her prose. Her book is a major contribution to the social history of the inter-German border. Its findings highlight the increasingly militarized boundary’s dramatic impact on the lives of local residents better than any existing study has, and she also succeeds in showing how the area’s population helped to shape some of the local realities in the border zone. The book’s first few chapters, for example, demonstrate very convincingly that the early consolidation of the East-West border line in Neustadt-Sonneberg was facilitated by the widespread popular perception on both sides of the barrier that East-West demarcation line had turned into a wild frontier of chaos and criminality that needed to be brought under control.

But Sheffer is less successful in her attempts to reinterpret the bigger political story of the rise and fall of the Iron Curtain. The social history of the particular border region that she narrates so ably and engagingly remains largely detached from higher-level politics. To be sure, many of the chapters begin with a brief overview of the bigger political context in Bonn, East Berlin, and the wider Cold War world, but the author never makes a sustained, systematic attempt to connect her local analysis to that of decision-making about the inter-German border at the national and international levels. As a result, her stated intention of underlining the importance of local-level events and actions for the bigger Cold War story of the rise and fall of the German-German boundary remains largely unfulfilled.

It is undoubtedly true that local actions influenced local events and developments at the border. But the book’s findings suggest that the agency of local actors remained quite limited. The broad goals, principles, and policies that determined how the border was to evolve were set elsewhere, at higher levels, and although local actions could certainly complicate their implementation, and occasionally even provoke particular responses from higher political authorities, the bigger power dynamic flowed primarily from the top down. No level of local defiance could thwart the GDR’s drive to seal the border increasingly hermetically, particularly from 1961 onwards, and the seeming solidity of the local border arrangements quickly lost all relevance as the wider East German system crumbled and collapsed with shocking speed in late 1989.

Yet Sheffer’s book is a powerful social history of the inter-German border that insightfully and convincingly examines the experiences, perceptions, and mentalities of “average people” on both sides of the barrier during the four decades of Germany’s Cold War division. It was those average people who had to live through the division of their country, and on one side of that division, they had to do so without any experience of democracy. It is unfortunate that they were so rarely active designers of their own fate, and so often the playthings of power politics.