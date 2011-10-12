Shortly after the Republican debate in Orlando, when Rick Perry was being pummeled for his mangled answers on Pakistan, Mitt Romney's flip-flopping, and more, I happened to find myself talking to a Texas Democrat who has known Perry since his first days in the state legislature. I asked if she was surprised at how things had gone for Perry in the debates so far. Yes, she said. She was surprised he was doing as well as he was.

Perry's lack of aptitude for the debate stage has been common knowledge for years in Texas. Why else would he push to hold a debate for his 1998 race for lieutenant governor on a Friday night in El Paso, when everyone was watching high school football, in a time zone different than most of the state?

But here's what I don't get. We've been through this before, and I don't really understand why one Texas governor's poor debate performances are being judged so much more fatal and disqualifying than another's. We seem to be forgetting just how bad Perry's predecessor was at this. Some quotes from a December 1999 article on George W. Bush's first few debate performances: "To many, Bush came across in the debates as uncertain, propped up by rehearsed responses and a series of stilted talking points...'He gets the deer-in-the-headlight look that Quayle used to get,' said Fred Davis, a GOP media strategist and former Quayle advisor... 'You almost see his brain trying to remember what he was told, and Quayle came across that way.'...'We've seen two performances where he is not meeting the expectations that the political community has for him as their leader who was going to take them to the promised land,' said one Republican strategist close to the Bush campaign...'Each debate you hope the candidate gets a little better,' said a GOP consultant.... 'If Bush doesn't improve, it could be a real disaster.'"

Yet the establishment stuck with Bush and after his scare in the New Hampshire primary, he easily put John McCain away. Here are three theories I can muster for why Perry's lousy debates seem to be taking more of a toll. I'd be curious what others think about this.