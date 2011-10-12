What Gordon would say is that the campaign has a staff of 30, including three in-house policy people. Clark Barrow, who joined Cain’s circle as an employee at The New Voice, Inc.—a Cain-owned business that manages his writing and speaking activities—coordinates debate prep. The economic policy point person is Rich Lowrie, who, according to his LinkedIn profile, leads a Wells Fargo wealth management group in Ohio. Foreign policy is handled by Gordon himself, who is responsible for this portfolio in addition to his communications duties—which recently increased when the head spokesperson quit to work on the Louisiana lieutenant governor’s race.

I pointed out to Gordon that Cain has admitted that foreign policy is not his strong suit. “That’s why they recruited me. To help with that,” Gordon explained. He says the campaign hired him after they saw him on Fox News, where he is a contributor. He also writes columns for The Washington Times. “I’ve had about fifty columns published over the last year and a half, and so those are a lot of the things that I tell Mr. Cain.”

One of Cain’s more experienced operatives is his chief of staff, Mark Block. Scott Becher, a Republican consultant in Wisconsin, likens Block to an “aging rock star.” Block, who is in his mid-fifties, was among the biggest consultants in Wisconsin politics before he was caught breaking campaign finance law during a 1997 state supreme court race. He and his co-conspirator had to pay one of the steepest fines in state election history; he was also banned from politics for three years. More recently, Block has acted as director of the Wisconsin chapter of the Tea Party group Americans for Prosperity. But he has never run a national campaign.

My requests to interview Lowrie and Block went unanswered. I did manage to reach Scott Bieniek, the campaign’s general counsel, who graduated from law school in 2008. In an e-mail, he declined an interview, but wrote, “We have a saying on the campaign [that] has become somewhat of a battle cry, and gets us through the ups and downs: Keep your head down and keep selling tickets.”

Gordon told me that the campaign plans to hire more experienced operatives. Still, to do that, Cain will need money. He raised just over $2.5 million in the second quarter (of which he contributed $500,000), compared with Romney’s $18.3 million. Cain has acknowledged that mounting a presidential effort was harder than he expected, remarking, “I could start a new pizza company easier than I could start a new campaign team.”