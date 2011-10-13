Frank lived up to his own admonitions, often finding himself engaged in arguments with the most extreme anti-gay bigots. The favorite target for his criticism was the immensely popular, and absolutely bonkers, website WorldNetDaily, which has since become the leading source of “birther” conspiracy theories. Frank would occasionally write emails, models of logical argument, to its columnists, for whom the term “crank” does not even come near to doing justice. In 2004, a writer for the site attacked then-Vice President Dick Cheney for stating that “people ought to be free to enter into any kind of relationship they want to” in response to a question about the Federal Marriage Amendment. “What if Mr. One-Heartbeat-Away in the White House had a daughter who was a masochist who fell in love with a sadist?” sneered Les Kinsolving, the website’s White House correspondent, in reference to the openly gay Mary Cheney.

Frank, as was his wont, would not let the inherent association of homosexuality with sexual fetish slide. But rather than argue that gay people were no more prone to sadomasochism than heterosexuals, he went one step further: “In that Declaration [of Independence], we find the guarantee, nor merely as a right, but as an inalienable right, of the ‘pursuit of happiness.’ So, if an American sadist and a masochist—or two men or two women—choose to pursue their happiness by marrying, their right so to do is guaranteed in the very essence of what our nation stands for.” In an age when gay activists have come to embrace the “outing” of public officials deemed anti-gay, Frank was unusually charitable to his ideological enemies as a point of principle. For instance, in 2007, when the conservative Idaho Republican Senator Larry Craig was arrested for soliciting sex in a public restroom, Frank wrote a letter to WND editor Joseph Farah, arguing that, while Craig was “a self-deluding hypocritical homophobic bigot,” “fair is fair. He committed no crime in Minneapolis and should not suffer as if he did.”

Although painted by his enemies as a radical, Frank was anything but. He had no time for the trendy gender studies programs that have dotted up on university campuses across the country; I doubt he ever used the word “queer.” He preferred suits and ties to the garish outfits donned (when donned at all) by participants at gay pride parades. His appeals to basic equality and fairness were always rooted in the texts of the American Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and the words of the Founding Fathers themselves. Charles Francis, a Washington businessman who worked tirelessly and thanklessly over the past several years to collect Frank’s papers (70,000 items, which, in 2006, were donated to the Library of Congress), told me that, “What truly set Frank apart from some of the early activists like Mattachine founder [and Communist Party member] Harry Hay was the fact that Frank rooted his advocacy for gays and lesbians not in radical ideology or Marxism but in the words of Thomas Jefferson and the Constitution itself, as an equal American.”

In my work as a foreign correspondent, I have met gay people all over the world, from Belarus to Kyrgyzstan, Serbia to Egypt. I am continually amazed at their bravery, living as they do in countries where homosexuality can be punishable by law and where being honest about one’s sexual orientation can lead to state-sanctioned harassment, assault, or even death. Though some of these individuals have probably never heard of Frank Kameny, they all, we all, owe him an impossible debt. For not that long ago, the situation for gay people in America was not altogether different from what it is like today in some of the world’s most repressive societies. And the amazing progress that has transpired over the past half century—the right of gays to serve openly in the military, to marry or have civil partnerships, not to mention the enormous cultural shift in attitudes about homosexuality—is largely attributable to the honesty of one man, who, like Rosa Parks before him, simply refused to put up with the injustice that he was so prescient and unique in recognizing. “I have chosen not to adjust myself to society but, with considerable success, have adjusted society to me,” Frank told me in an interview, one of his last, in 2010. “And society is much the better off for the adjustments I’ve administered.”

James Kirchick is a contributing editor of The New Republic and a contributing writer to The Advocate. He is working on a history of gay Washington.