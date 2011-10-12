WHERE AND WHEN Gerbert was born remains a mystery—it was probably in a cluster of low stone cottages in the small village of Belliac around the year 949. Whether he was the son of a pastor or a shepherd, he was noticed by the local abbot and summoned to the nearby monastery at Aurillac, where he quickly distinguished himself for being unusually bright. It was there that Gerbert gained his love of knowledge and books, a passion that sent him, upon finishing the trivium (grammar, rhetoric, and dialectic), to Catalonia to complete the quadrivium (arithmetic, geometry, astronomy, and music) just north of flourishing al-Andalus.

Gerbert probably first came across the abacus in Catalonia. It was a calculating instrument whose name derived from the Latin for “table,” and it introduced the place-value method still in use today. Infinitely more practical than using pebbles, or calculi, moved across a board and clumped together to figure sums, the abacus also trumped the “finger numbers” systems most monks used to reckon taxes and tithes. Brown quotes the Venerable Bede, Anglo-Saxon monk of Northumbria, explaining finger counting in the year 725:

When you say one, bend the left little finger and touch the middle line of the palm with it. When you say two, bend the third finger to the same place ... When you say four, raise the little finger ... When you say seven, touch the base of the palm with the little finger and hold up all the other fingers ... When you say nine, bend the shameless finger in the same way.

This system quickly became elaborate: for 90,000, for example, Bede wrote, “place the left hand on the small of the back, with the thumb pointing towards the genitals.” Clearly, a better system was needed, and with the abacus based on the Arabic numerals one through nine rather than awkward Roman numerals (say, MMMMMMMMMMXCIX to signify 10,099), the Andalusians, via al-Khwarizmi and the Indians, had found one.

In Catalonia, too, Gerbert undoubtedly came across the celestial sphere, a globe-shaped instrument on a handle that Ptolemy had described in the second century in a work that circulated in al-Andalus, but only in Arabic. Such spheres allowed one to calculate the length of daylight for any day in any place, the height of the sun and moon, the day of the year, and the time of day, which was important not only for religious rites and prayer, but also for commerce. And it was also in Catalonia, in all likelihood, that Gerbert encountered the most powerful instrument of all: the astrolabe, or “star-holder.” An Arabic astronomer claimed, in 960, that it had no fewer than 1,760 uses. A disc in the shape of a flattened orb deep enough to hold a number of plates called tympans, this elaborate inclinometer was often made of copper, silver, or even gold, and adorned with azimuth lines and ornate engravings. Crucial for finding the Qibla, or the direction of Mecca, and for calculating the times for prayers, the astrolabe also serviced astronomers, astrologers, navigators, surveyors, and businessmen. It was the medieval computer, nothing more or less.

And so when Gerbert came north in 970 after three years in Catalonia, he brought with him knowledge scarcely found in Christendom. It therefore did not take long before he was noticed by the pope, who recommended to Otto the Great, Holy Roman Emperor and King of Germany and Italy, to hire Gerbert, then twenty, to tutor his son and inheritor. When Otto II, now eighteen, married a Greek princess from Constantinople two years later, Gerbert was headhunted as schoolmaster at Reims, a job he would hold until 989, when politics and intrigue took him elsewhere.

It was at Reims, then the leading city in France, that he left his scientific mark on the age, a fact cleared of much obscurity by the discovery in 2001 of a student’s copy of Gerbert’s own abacus board. Here was the very first introduction of Arabic numerals into France. Finally the tithe and leap year could be calculated easily, not to mention the date of Easter. But there was more to it, at least for Gerbert. For here was also a way to glance into the very mind of God, who, as the Christian thinker Boethius explained centuries earlier, had “ordered all things by number, measure, and weight.” Not content to use numbers solely for the purposes of the Church’s computus, Gerbert sought to study and teach mathematics, geometry, and astronomy for their own sake.

Students flocked to him from across the Alps and throughout the Empire: thirteen future bishops or archbishops, six abbots of important monasteries, Henry II’s secretary, Otto III’s chancellor, the future King Robert the Pious of France, the future Pope Gregory VI, and hundreds and hundreds more. It would take time and gumption to assimilate all the new knowledge and techniques—the fact that to this day we state in words the numerical amount that we write on checks is a relic of just such conservative resistance—but the tide could not be stopped. “Gerbert gave the Latin world the numbers and the figures of the abacus,” says a medieval mathematical manuscript. Soon a good mathematician became known as an abaci doctor, or simply, in honor of the human bridge responsible for introducing such wisdom, a “gerbercist.”

What happened next is a tale of medieval intrigue, which Brown tells colorfully and well. I will say only—I don’t want to spoil the pleasures of the book—that the boy from Aurillac soon found himself embroiled in battles among kings and bishops, Carolingians and Capetians, Holy Roman Emperors, popes and anti-popes. Some were his patrons, some his enemies. Backed by Otto the Great’s grandson, Otto III, he finally became pope himself, just a year shy of the millennium.

Otto and Gerbert shared dreams of empire, as the name Gerbert chose as pope—Sylvester II, after Emperor Constantine’s pope Sylvester I—attests. It was a vision of power backed by science and religion, one calculated to bring back the glory days of the Holy Roman Empire. But Otto soon died of malaria at twenty-two, and with him all of Gerbert’s dreams. He had not had much time for science in the Vatican, but during his tenure Christianity triumphed over paganism, from Greenland to the Black Sea. The job description had hitherto been merely the bishop of a rather decrepit Rome; but after Gerbert, the pope became the leader of Christendom.

WERE THE "DARK AGES" really so dark after all? It is to Petrarch that we owe that infamous notion. The fourteenth-century humanist needed to fashion the awakening of the wisdom of classical antiquity, in which he took part, as a counterpoint to European backwardness following the dissolution of Rome. The Greeks and Romans may have lacked Christ but they had culture, and it was this secular light that the religious humanists sought to restore. Politics was also a factor: the Italian city-states sought to break free of the Holy Roman Empire, and so its cultural achievements—including the arduous copying in monasteries of the same ancient books the humanists were now supposedly, and heroically, “discovering”—had to be downplayed. Thus the entire period between the fall of the Romans in the fifth century and the start of Renaissance humanism in the fourteenth century—what Petrarch called “the sleep of forgetfulness”—was painted darkly and vilified. And when the fifteenth-century historians Leonardo Bruni and Flavio Biondo spoke of the third and “better age” into which the world was entering, the media tempestas, or Middle Ages, were born.

Later, during the Protestant Reformation, the Middle Ages became dark for a different reason. Now it was Catholic corruption, not cultural sterility, that was to blame: here was a move to restore not ancient wisdom but biblical Christianity. But the Roman Catholic Church fought back, and, thanks to Cardinal Baronius’s Annales Ecclesiastici in 1602, a book described by Acton as “the greatest history of the Church ever written,” the “dark ages” were shrunk and transformed. Now, the claim went, the “darkness” was rather a sign of the dearth of written records and books in the period between the end of the Carolingian Empire in 888 and the “little Renaissance” of the twelfth century. Ever since, via the Enlightenment and Romanticism, historians have battled over the meaning of the term “dark”: does it signify, somewhat neutrally, “obscure,” or, more damningly, “backward”?

Every generation interprets the past through its present, and so it was with Pope Sylvester II, otherwise known as Gerbertus of Aurillac. Following his untimely death in Rome in 1003, the vicissitudes of his reputation traced a winding path. From “a man of such great genius and admirable eloquence that his glory blazed over all of Gaul like a burning flame”—written in his time by a monk named Richer of Saint-Remy—to a skillful astronomer who “among those shining, shone exceedingly” and was elevated to the papacy “on account of his incomparable scientific knowledge,” Gerbert later became a wizard who had made a pact with the devil.

This diatribe was concocted by Cardinal Beno at the behest of Emperor Henry IV: Henry wanted to replace Gerbert’s successor, Gregory VII, with a more tractable pope, so Beno fashioned Gregory a pupil of a warlock. Had not Gerbert, after all, used magical tricks to tell the time by the stars and taught cryptic geometrical theorems of patent wizardry? Before long Gerbert’s years in Spain had turned into a “series of magical escapades with beautiful women, Saracen wizards, and secret codes hidden in the constellations.” He was said to have built a talking statue with a human visage that answered questions. He was said to have collapsed in the church called the Holy Cross of Jerusalem because the Devil had promised him that he would not die until he sang Mass in the city by that name. The wisdom of the abacus, Arabic numerals, experimental geometry, and the astrolabe no longer served to elevate his reputation: from the thirteenth century on, Gerbert became known as the Magician Pope.

The “Dark Legend of Gerbert” was a sign of the times, a mélange of disdain for Islam, superstition based on ignorance, and courtly intrigue. It was dispelled for a time in the late sixteenth century, when the “pact with the devil” was uncovered by one of Luther’s disciples as a Catholic harangue against a man of science who saw through medieval Church hypocrisy. Even Baronius, the Vatican librarian, writing just as Galileo was turning his telescope to the skies, now saw Gerbert for what he really was, a “learned man ... ahead of his time.” Backward millenarians may have expected a terrible Day of Judgment at the year 1000, but Gerbert entertained no such folly. After all, he was the Scientist Pope.

Still, the story stuck. Gerbert had bought “evil wisdom” from Jews and Moors, terrified the populace with visions of Armageddon, and blasphemed the Church with ideas of the world as a magical orb. In fact, as Brown shows, the legend became a template for those who wished to draw a dividing line between science and religion. It was this same cast of mind that led Washington Irving, in the 1820s, to propagate the myth of Columbus battling an ignorant Church. (In fact, the Council of Salamanca, using the same methods that Gerbert knew, had been much more scientifically sophisticated than the explorer about the size and shape of the globe.) It led the English astronomer and philosopher William Whewell, the man who coined the term “scientist,” as well as Andrew Dickson White, the founder of Cornell University, in his History of the Warfare of Science with Theology in Christendom, which appeared in 1896, to argue that all medieval Christians believed in a flat Earth. (They certainly did not.) Until this very day, it stokes the fires of those who would have it that science and religion are forever inimical to each other.

THIS BRINGS US back to Islam. Historians of science have long debated the meaning and the importance of the Golden Age of the Muslims. Some portray its achievement as primarily the preservation of ancient wisdoms, especially those of the Greeks, rather than a creative enterprise of its own. Others hold that a Muslim scientific revolution occurred during the Middle Ages, one that lay the foundation of experimental science upon which modern civilization was born. But apart from this, though always connected, scholars argue also about Muslim decline. Some, skirting the problem, suggest that the true story lies less in the cultural and intellectual fall of the Muslim world, but rather in the rise of capitalism and prosperity in the West. Others, addressing the question more directly, point to the slow adoption of the printing press by Muslim countries, the lack of growth of universities, the legacy of colonialism, and the unmet challenges of democracy.

But whatever the reasons, one looms above them all. This is the continued and sustained deference to religious authority. Whether or not independence from such authority was the primary cause of the Scientific Revolution in Europe, there is no denying its centrality. Science can grow and even flourish outside of democracies, just as it can within and alongside religion, but it can never live long without freedom. Advocating “Islamic science” will no more serve the furtherance of scientific inquiry than Lysenkoist “proletarian, materialist, practical” science did in the Soviet Union. In the end, this is knowledge’s true demand: that it be unfettered, unshackled, at liberty to lead wherever reason takes it.

After September 11, 2001, Brown tells us, the Mathematical Association of America reminded its readers in a newsletter that “as mathematicians, we are all children of Islam.” Presumably, the idea was to dispel the hysterical notion that all Muslims are terrorists. Gerbert’s school in Reims, the newsletter went on to explain, was proof that Islam had played “a crucial role” in the development of the West. Indeed, it had. Perhaps one day it will again—but that day will have to be preceded by political and cultural reform. May the Arab Spring, for this reason among many others, blossom like the yesteryear figs and oranges of al-Andalus.

Oren Harman is chair of the graduate program in science, technology, and society at Bar Ilan University, and the author, most recently, of The Price of Altruism: George Price and the Search for the Origins of Kindness (W.W. Norton). This article ran in the November 3, 2011, issue of the magazine.

