Melodrama had always been an element in de Kooning’s art. After all, this is an aspect of the experience of the modern urban man, who cannot resist the temptation to italicize certain aspects of his personality. Gotham News, from 1955, a feverish homage to the streets of New York, marshals a melodrama of slashing strokes and shapes and colors to create a precise portrait of the city’s hyperactive postwar ambience. And some of the landscapes of the 1950s, such as Merritt Parkway and Bolton Landing, with their sparse but enormous swathes of paint, have a decisive rhetorical power. They evoke the thumping impact of spare, light-filled rural spaces.

As for Woman I and the other figures from the beginning of the 1950s, I can still remember being fascinated by their dissonant juxtaposition of figure and environment when I first saw them in reproduction—they were eleven or twelve years old, and so was I—and with each passing decade I have found them less and less satisfying. De Kooning has little grasp of the figure as a confoundingly complex three-dimensional organism, so that what we are left with is no more than a sign or a symbol, to be consecrated and desecrated, sometimes simultaneously. While Picasso can twist an arm into a thousand different attitudes, all de Kooning can do is rip the arm apart. Most of the figure paintings and all of the sculpture done in the 1960s and 1970s strike me as perfectly dreadful, out-and-out junk—mock melodramas that even de Kooning himself scarcely believes in.

The last works by de Kooning that really matter, I think, are some abstract landscapes from the early 1960s, fierce arcadias with light-drenched pinks and yellows titled Door to the River, Rosy Fingered Dawn at Louse Point, and Pastorale (the last not included in this retrospective). After that, in the 1970s and 1980s, as he battled with booze and then began to sink beneath the onslaught of Alzheimer’s, de Kooning became an increasingly conventional painter. With his mind failing, he no longer had the strength to thwart his own virtuosity. The work began to evince a craftsman-like panache in the handling of corners, edges, and intervals that is precisely what he had been fighting against for much of his life, and certainly when he was at his most engaging as an artist. Widely praised paintings such as ...Whose Name Was Writ in Water and Screams of Children Come from Seagulls, both from 1975, are perfectly pleasant abstract landscapes, utterly lacking in the sting of angst or the perverse that is the essence of de Kooning’s art. Despite the crisp finish that Elderfield gives this retrospective, I find it difficult to believe that what we see in the last rooms are anything more than imitation de Koonings that happen to have come from the easel of the artist himself.



THE ARGUMENT can surely be made that de Kooning knew how to wield a paint brush to considerable effect right through to the end, and if people choose to be deeply moved by certain passages in the very latest works, I say good luck to them. What began to go missing in the 1950s, and vanishes entirely well before the conclusion of the show, is not technical prowess but largeness of intention. While the middle-aged critics who hold most of the top journalistic positions in our aging society may want to believe that de Kooning at eighty was still the razor-sharp nihilist that he was at forty-five, I cannot avoid the suspicion that what had once been a hard-won intellectual position had at last (and sooner rather than later) become a conventional and largely unexamined assumption.

Why this should have been so is not easy to say, although there are many greatly gifted artists who lose steam or focus or concentration—what used to be called inspiration—as they go on. In de Kooning’s case, one factor that cannot be overemphasized is the loss, during the 1960s and after, of the intense intellectual and cultural community in which he had thrived since the 1930s. This is not to say that de Kooning was ever an intellectual in any normal sense of the term, or a person who closely followed cultural developments aside from those in the visual arts. But from the 1930s, when he became friends with the poet and dance critic Edwin Denby, one of the finest critical imaginations in mid-twentieth century America, de Kooning was a part of New York’s intellectual avant-garde, with a more than glancing acquaintance with the great arguments about art and culture—and the philosophical and moral implications of those arguments. This is, after all, a man who was advised by no less an authority than Meyer Schapiro as to whether Woman I was finished.

For de Kooning, the play of ideas was integral to his identity—to being that archetypal urban modern man. And like many New Yorkers of his generation, he regarded negativity, denial, abnegation, and rejection as among the grandest ideas, a transposition of the Hegelian or Marxist dialectic into a mode of personal search and investigation. When he was in command of his powers, the poignancy of de Kooning’s painterly gifts had everything to do with his insistence on doubting them, negating them, reversing them—and then allowing them to fight through nonetheless. At some point, though, his mockery became a little too easy-after which he was rudderless, a man without an idea to embrace or to despise.

That de Kooning’s genial latter-day salutes to his own once ferocious angst should now be widely mistaken for the real thing is not surprising, given the generally confused state of taste in our postmodern times. What is more interesting is how Elderfield’s spirited efforts to establish de Kooning once and for all among the old masters of modern art only underscore how problematical a relationship de Kooning always had with the strenuous formal investigations of Cézanne, Matisse, Picasso, and Mondrian. True enough, de Kooning’s mockery is in part an autobiographical matter, a street-smart New York City mockery—the comedy of the tough-talking city man. But his mockery is also an artistic mannerism, and in the end we may find that de Kooning’s relationship with Cézanne and Picasso is as vexed as the relationship that the sixteenth-century artists who came to be known as the mannerists—Pontormo, Bronzino, Rosso—had to the earlier revolutions of Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo. Just as the sixteenth-century mannerists reduced High Renaissance ideas about form, space, and finish to seductive matters of surface and style, so de Kooning took Cézanne’s and Picasso’s epochal shattering of Renaissance space and reconceived it as hedonistic calligraphy. By the end of the de Kooning retrospective, I felt that modernism had degenerated into mannerism: a magnificent cul-de-sac, an art entranced with its own devices.

What de Kooning thought of his own situation will always remain something of a mystery. Despite a lifetime spent talking with friends and giving more than a few interviews and even publishing occasional statements, he very much kept his own counsel. Since his death in 1997, at the age of ninety-two, much more has been written about him, but he seems no easier to understand. On the one hand, de Kooning expressed deep sympathy for Duchamp, who had turned his back on painting and who, according to de Kooning, demonstrated that each artist could be a "one-man movement.” On the other hand, according to his friend Thomas Hess, de Kooning spoke of “re-inventing the harpsichord,” which would involve a radical reconsideration of older traditions and, as Hess explained, “canceling out the whole idea of an avant-garde.”

My own suspicion is that ultimately de Kooning did not know what he thought about the trajectory of art in the twentieth century. And in the face of such confusion, the only solution he could see was to regard painting itself as a kind of idol, the brushstroke so powerful as to require no justification or explanation. What I hear in de Kooning’s famous remark about the origins of the Venetian painterly tradition—“flesh was the reason oil paint was invented”—is a tremendous diminishment of the possibilities of painting, a denial of the intellectual and imaginative range with which Titian, the supreme master of painterly painting, confronted the possibilities of the medium. In any event, when de Kooning painted flesh what he generally ended up with was little more than strokes of paint. The seamlessness of the retrospective that John Elderfield has organized for the Museum of Modern Art only serves to emphasize the extent to which Willem de Kooning’s art was always, whether in his magnificent abstractions of the 1940s or his weakest compositions of the 1980s, coming apart at the seams.

Jed Perl is the art critic at The New Republic. This article originally ran in the November 3, 2011, issue of the magazine.