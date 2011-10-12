But, while Vonnegut seemed happy to have writers quoting from his work, the two people who ran his estate—Donald Farber, a lawyer and one of Vonnegut’s closest friends, and Mark Vonnegut, the author’s oldest child—took a different approach. After Kurt Vonnegut died, Rackstraw got a call from Farber telling her anything Vonnegut had written was off-limits. She believes that only her letter saved the book from being quashed.

Shields didn’t get a similar letter before Vonnegut’s death—something he now calls “a critical mistake.” In his book, he still relies on Vonnegut’s letters for their facts. Without the ability to quote from them, though, Shields struggles to capture his subject’s voice. Because Shields can only quote letters to Vonnegut, the people in his life often emerge more vividly than the biography’s subject. At one point, Shields describes a night in 1971, when Vonnegut and his first wife, Jane Cox, tried a romantic evening at the Royalton, the New York hotel where Billy Pilgrim stays in Slaughterhouse-Five. The evening ended badly, with Jane alone in the room, penning a long letter to Kurt. “Of course you need relief from responsibilities and obligations,” she wrote on hotel stationery. “And of course that’s what girls like Jill are for, in the lives of men like you.” It’s a painful moment—to which Vonnegut, in this book, can have no answer.



WHY WOULD THE estate act this way? When I tried to contact Mark Vonnegut in the hope of answering that question, all I got was an e-mail from his wife: “Mark has always felt like Kurt’s writing speaks for itself.”

So I turned to Farber. Near the end of And So It Goes, Shields describes the scene at the emergency room after Vonnegut’s Super Bowl fire. When Farber arrived, Krementz started screaming: “Get him away from me. He’s the real ‘Mrs. Vonnegut,’ not me!” And, more than anyone else in Vonnegut’s inner circle, Farber did seem to be motivated by a desire to protect Kurt. “I was his lawyer, his agent, his buddy, his closest friend,” Farber told me. “I would only do what Kurt would do.” So why didn’t he support a biography Vonnegut himself had welcomed? “I’m not sure anyone could do a biography of Kurt,” Farber said. “Maybe I could, but I won’t.”

Eventually, Farber added that the estate had its own collection of letters coming out late next year. “We don’t need any other letter books out there,” he said. I expected Shields to be scandalized by this news, but he wasn’t. Shields told me he had suggested, through his agent, a collection of letters to Farber several years back (Farber denies this version of events). The estate chose Dan Wakefield, one of Vonnegut’s friends, as editor, and early on he had asked Shields for help. Shields says he sent him copies of every one of the Vonnegut letters he’d found. I asked Shields why. “First, I wanted the letters published,” Shields said. “Second, I hoped my gesture would help my case with the estate.”

