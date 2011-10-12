The deep evening-colored rose of the sea

is closing. Sweet crude oil, orange as rust,

finds an open pathway into the marsh.

And what you thought would be your home,

lush with grasses, is no home, drives you out into the gray-glazed

gates of sleep. Blood flowers

where we don’t see it. And every chance event

is a high note racing from stars in sea depths of brightness,

and every shock we feel we feel only with the slack

ropes of our arms. Someone

wants to hide the body of oil and cannot.

Someone wants to hide their hands from shame.

Dolphin, shark, manatee, fish,

each slick skin an undreamt tine threading its red

flute-dusk through fumes.

Sound of the flood-dark pulse.

Then the second when the water makes no sound.



~



The old vandals were floods and boats

eroding the banks. The islands that once dotted the bays

have sunk, disappearing into silverish grit, thinned

into algae and filament now being made

quiet by plumes. Despite ourselves

we are made quiet. The death of the sea

a thing we must lower ourselves into

to imagine. I will stay with you here

inside the sheen of orange that quickly kills,

not like the saltwater slowly starving the freshwater-

marshes and grasses that knit this green-wet

world together. The two breathless gannets

found covered in oil are not unlike you,

at the mercy of a mercy that moves in plumes,

that insists certain fates remain

invisible. What existed before the oil arrived

was delicate and mired, a broom of moonlight

swept through half-choked waves. I trust you

if you wish for what it, too, might have been.

This poem originally ran in the November 3, 2011, issue of the magazine.