Winner of the Debate, Hands Down: Karen Tumulty. She asked tough, substantive questions all night long. (And, yes, she's just as tough on Democrats.)

Cut Government Spending, Support Domestic Violence: That’s a harsh but fair reading of what’s been happening in Topeka, Kansas, where budget cuts have local authorities unable or unwilling to prosecute domestic violence cases because they lack the resources. The episode reached a new and distressing level of absurdity on Tuesday when Topeka's City Council voted to rescind the law making domestic violence a crime. The full story undoubtedly includes complications and spin -- you can read the New York Times account for yourself -- but the underlying reality is that severe austerity usually results in declining public services.

The Wall Street Journal editorial page believes in free markets. And presumably its executives do too -- unless, of course, not enough people buy the paper. Then they will launder money to buy cheap copies of the paper to boost their circulation numbers. That's what the the Guardian is reporting Journal executives did in Europe. One of them, senior executive Andrew Langhoff, has now resigned.

Undercovered Story of the Day: It's unlicensed and substandard day care, a topic about which you’ll be reading more here soon. Meantime, check out this alarming and distressing series from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Number of the Day: 64.7. That's the number of births per 1000 women between the ages of 15 and 44 in 2010. It's down from 69.6 in 2007. The likely explanation? In hard times, families have fewer children. The states with the steepest declines were also two of the hardest hit by the Great Recession: Arizona and Nevada. Via the Wall Street Journal.

A Star Is Born? Former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm is getting her own show on Current. It’s not her first try at television: As a young woman, she moved to Hollywood and even appeared on “The Dating Game.” But this show sounds like a better fit for Granholm. That's not a comment on her looks. It's a comment on her brains. She was Phi Beta Kappa at Berkeley before heading to Harvard Law School.

And I Thought September Was Bad for the Red Sox: October is turning out even worse. The papers are running disparaging, thinly sourced assertions about departed manager Terry Francona. GM Theo Epstein is headed to the Cubs. To paraphrase Theo’s grandfather and great-uncle, at least we’ll always have 2004.

Reader Comment of the Day: Reader “Konstantin” summarizing my argument about death panels and prostate cancer screening, as he imagines a right-winger would do it: “Liberals like Jonathan Cohn want to shoot grandpa in the groin.” (Ouch.)

Video Dedication of the Day: Bruce Springsteen updated this Great Depression song in 2006, after Hurricane Katrina, and dedicated it to former President Bush. I hope the Boss won't mind if I rededicate it, after last night, to wannabe president Romney.