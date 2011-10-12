Half frozen, manmade, it’s not much of a lake.

We called it Hospital Pond, strolling home

from elementary school, inciting the geese

to chase us--seeking reasons to scream.

The walkway around the fake lake teems

with graffiti I’ll be able to read in a couple

of weeks, they say. Squinting through gauze,

as I’m admonished not to do, things look

runny and warped, like peering through

egg white, but the world’s still there,

ready to ask me to dance. Grumpy

junior mummies, or giant cocooned pupas

surround me on rinky-dink cots.

Disinfectant’s our incense, its nose-stabbing

stink meant to erase the treasonous reek

of bodies turned wrong side out. This pillow’s

flat as a saltine. At dusk three day-nurses

stop by to wish me goodnight, lifting their

unpinned hair from coat collars. Their lips

are crimson. Mother loved a lipstick called

persimmon. The plump, freckled nurse

who fusses over me most swoops in, kisses

my forehead, then coos to the others, “Cool

as a cucumber,” as I plunge into the icy

bath of their laughter.

This poem originally ran in the November 3, 2011, issue of the magazine.