

HERE, YOU MIGHT THINK, is material quite sufficient for a novel of manners in the Forsterian or even the Jamesian mode. But The Stranger’s Child is a large book, and a long journey lies ahead of us. After Cecil’s death—in a letter from the trenches he had proposed to her by asking if she would “be my widow”—Daphne marries Cecil’s brother Dudley and becomes the chatelaine of Corley Court. Later she has an unwise liaison with a gay artist rejoicing in the name of Revel Ralph. Then we have the wittering ’20s and the grim ’30s, after which we leapfrog to the flattish postwar world of clerks and suburban villas and minor academics and ...

And really it is impossible, or at least it would be tedious, to try to trace the fantastically intricate windings of a plot that carries us from an Edwardian antiquity up almost to the present day, with all manner of alarums and excursions along the way--a sequestered cache of letters, questions of doubtful paternity, clandestine affairs--in other words, all the usual twists and turns and switchbacks that human relations will insist on making. Hollinghurst is a master storyteller, and his book is thrilling in the rather awful way that the best Victorian novels are, so that one finds oneself galloping somewhat shamefacedly through the pages in order to discover what happens next.

The fact that what happens next turns out in more than one instance to be trite to the point of self-parody is not altogether damning: life, after all, is like that. And the writing is superb—I can think of no other novelist of the present day, and precious few of the past, who could catch human beings going about the ordinary business of living with the loving exactitude on display here. Two or three times on every page the reader will give mentally a cry of recognition and delight as yet another nail is struck ringingly on the head—a man at a party queuing for the lavatory “smiled at the woman in front of him and she smiled back tightly and looked away, as though they were both after the same bargain”—or as another piece of period mosaic is slipped into place, “The drapers and outfitters had covered their shop-windows with cellophane to keep the goods from bleaching in the sun. It was the sugary gold of the cellophane on a bottle of Lucozade, and changed all the clothes inside into unappealing greens and greys.” Even Forster, with all his feline eye for detail, could not connect with such accuracy and panache.

Yet for all this, The Stranger’s Child gives a curious impression of inconsequence. This is to some extent the result of the steady forward narrative march through the years with the inevitable engraying of the landscape—the first two parts, “Two Acres” and “Revel,” which make up half the book, are as dazzlingly atmospheric as anything in Evelyn Waugh or Anthony Powell, but the second half of the novel becomes increasingly dispirited, ending with the rather slack twist that gives the book its title, and everything going up in smoke. As Stevenson remarked in that same essay, “Any work of art, as it proceeds toward completion, too often—I had almost written always--loses in force and poignancy of main design. Our little air is swamped and dwarfed among hardly relevant orchestration; our little passionate story drowns in a deep sea of descriptive eloquence or slipshod talk.”

All the same, that cannot be the last word. For the daring of its setting out, and for the consistent flash and fire of the writing, The Stranger’s Child is to be cherished.

John Banville is the author, most recently, of The Infinities (Knopf). This article appeared in the November 3, 2011, issue of the magazine.