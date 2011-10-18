Most of Tyrant Memory takes place in El Salvador between April and May of 1944, when Maximiliano Hernández Martínez ruled the country. A committed fascist, Hernández was also an occultist. In a line that Castellanos Moya borrows for his novel, Hernández once declared that “it is worse to kill an ant than a man because the man will reincarnate and the ant will not.” Although we never see Hernández in Tyrant Memory, Castellanos Moya leans heavily on the president’s reputation as a manipulative, eccentric despot: The “Nazi warlock,” as the president is here called, “has made a hodgepodge, to suit his needs, of many Eastern doctrines. … [he] is a theosophist, he holds séances, he believes invisible witch doctors, and he demands that his close circle of friends call him ‘maestro.’”

Tyrant Memory is mostly told in sections alternating between Haydée Aragon, a forty-three-year-old wealthy society woman whose husband, Pericles, is in jail for criticizing the president, and Aragon’s son Clemente, who participated in the failed coup of April 1944 and is now on the run. Haydée comes from a prosperous family, and between her family and Pericles’s, they are well connected to the ruling elite. Her father-in-law, for example, is a taciturn old colonel, part of “the military old guard, those who supported the general’s coup d’etat twelve years ago and have remained loyal to him ever since.” With Pericles in prison and Clemente fleeing for his life, Haydée gingerly steps into the political fray, working with other upper-class women, some of them recently made widows, on a growing protest movement.

Haydée’s chapters are told through her diary, and much of her time is concerned with trying to visit her husband in prison. A former military man, Pericles became a journalist and later supported the warlock. His family connections brought him into the president’s inner circle, where he acted as his private secretary, and he later was named ambassador to Belgium. Eventually he left the government and he and his family were temporarily forced into exile in Mexico. The few lines he utters tend towards gnomic bits of counsel, such as, “one must never tell priests names because priests are also men, and men can never keep secrets.” But like the warlock, Pericles is mostly absent from the story.

In its early pages, Tyrant Memory seems to promise a kind of Malraux-style spectacle of political intrigue, with conspirators, spies, rebels, and loyalists trying to upend or preserve the status quo. In the aftermath of the failed coup, when Clemente, a radio host, escapes from San Salvador with his cousin Jimmy, an air force officer, we are treated to some tense scenes in the attic of a priest’s home. But Clemente’s chapters become bogged down by a peculiar problem: Clemente himself. This would-be revolutionary is terribly annoying. While Jimmy is savvy, brave, and attuned to the threat of danger, Clemente can only talk about his insatiable need for alcohol or badger Jimmy. By the third or fourth such chapter, Clemente’s selfishness and generally unbearable nature have been hammered home so forcefully that he sucks the oxygen out of every scene in which he appears. The Haydée chapters are an improvement, but they feel cloistered, the perspective keenly narrow. Written in her diary, Haydée’s narrative appears in the form of journal entries, rather than fully fledged scenes, and so we rarely emerge from her inner monologue into the violent dynamism of El Salvador’s interregnum.

Castellanos Moya’s work is known for its unaffected, plain language—a defensible aesthetic choice except for when the text lapses into cliché, as it sometimes does in Silver’s translation. After a hard day, Haydée “felt like something the cat dragged in”; later she is “chomping at the bit.” These lapses rankle in a novel that, despite taking place mostly within a single month, seems curiously languid. Since we know from history that the president will be booted out of office soon enough, the intervening events must make a strong claim on the reader’s interest, by means of character or by means of language. But Clemente is intolerable, Pericles and the president mostly unseen, and Haydée, while appealing, is not allowed to emerge as much more than a tortured matron. And if one looks to the language, disappointment also follows. Unlike Dances with Snakes and Senselessness, in which Castellanos Moya’s clipped prose helps to create a sense of frantic delirium, the writing in Tyrant Memory retards an already sluggish plot.