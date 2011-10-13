If I were to write a parody of a financial executive whining about President Obama, I imagine it’d look just like an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

The author is David Moore. The identification line at the bottom of the essay tells us that he is the CEO of a financial firm called Moore Holdings and – this is important – that he is a trustee of several major New York charities.

It’s one of several places in the op-ed we are supposed to learn that Moore is compassionate. Another is the opening anecdote, in which Moore describes giving a homeless man a $1 bill – something he does frequently, he says, despite the expert advice to keep walking. But this homeless man rejects it:

"A dollar?" the man shouted. "You Wall Street fat cats! This is what the problem is with this country. Take your damn dollar." With that, he threw it on the sidewalk.

Apparently, street charity now has a minimum.

Not only have I never had anyone refuse my donation under such circumstances, but recipients are generally quite appreciative regardless of the amount. Not this time. It was as if the class-warfare rhetoric of the left had surfaced on 55th Street, while I was just trying to show some goodwill and help a guy out.

He didn't even ask for a little more, as sometimes happens. ("How about $5 for a meal? . . . $20 for a bus ticket?") He simply judged that my $1 gift was not sufficient and threw it on the ground. I had not given my "fair share."

The scare quotes around “fair share” should tip you to what’s coming next: Moore blames the man's behavior on President Obama. Seriously. I’m not making this up. Here’s Moore a few sentences later, word for word: