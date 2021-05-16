Sex Provided

THE SATISFACTION OF hunger has first place in the hierarchy of human needs, and it is quite easy to understand why the sexual myth has arisen in the civilization which began producing surplus food like no other before it. Nevertheless, the exuberance and ubiquity of that myth are astonishing and can be evaluated only by first forcibly detaching oneself from that which surrounds us every day. At every moment I am exposed to the myth’s numerous ramifications; the printed word, magazine illustrations, film, television, the music from transistor radios, have all been drawn into its service. There is a certain automatic quality to all of this, for the consumer’s attention and thus his money are most easily attracted by appealing to people’s most common interests. Furthermore, the increasingly rapid growth of the media is subject to the law of action which, after all, consists of nothing else but people pursuing one another—either to kill each other or to make love. If I use the word “myth” it is because, with the increasingly larger doses of stimuli and enticements, there has arisen a set of beliefs which are instinctive in appearance only; they are, in reality, like all collective creations, “artificial.”

It is not surprising that the body of a beautiful woman excites desire in me, but isn’t it something else again when there are a thousand or ten thousand bodies, more or less naked, offering themselves to me, their faces fixed in ecstasy? What is the meaning of their throaty love-calls, the nervous laughter reverberating from radios and records? That abundance forces me to defend myself with humor, smiling and indifferent as a pasha in his harem; and yet, in spite of my higher, detached self, I am aware of the leg, buttock, hip advertising a new film or new cosmetic. Quantity changes into quality here and a new quality of experience imperceptibly and painlessly leads one to philosophy. And that is the philosophy of the Islands of Happiness, where everything natural is without sin, an earthly paradise. Knowing others in their nakedness and known by them in mine, I take and am taken, an orgiastic identity unites us. Except that the Islands of Happiness, once discovered in Polynesia by sailors from the Puritan countries, have been conquered by the church of hygiene.

Public discussions about perfect and, imperfect orgasm; equal rights to pleasure for men and women; the Pill, allowing women to give themselves to love without fear of pregnancy; an antipathy to temperance as contradicting the requirements of good health; virginity as a humorous indisposition which needs to be disposed of—these were not subjects for our ancestors. In Brave New World and other antiutopias, sex, made universal and considered an ordinary physiological function, appears, not without reason, as a major cause of depersonalization. What generally escapes the attention of the authors of antiutopias (which, in any case, are already realities), is the severance of myth from instinct. The existence of the gods and heroes of mythology was accepted on faith although no one actually encountered them; similarly, sex in itself, the act of fulfillment in its purest and most isolated form exists only in magazine illustrations, in the promises of advertisements, on the screen. Sex of that sort changes me into an object, as does the knowledge of the proper functioning of the liver which is the one universal liver as represented in my body. Normality serves as a standard of measure and is applied to my representative liver. But, unfortunately, in the case of sex, normality is only imagined and desired. The majority of men and women encounter certain difficulties and complications in this area, though none of them is eager to admit it, hiding the sadness of hunchbacks in their souls. The sexual myth provides them images which assure them that the happiness of orgasmic union is easy to achieve. Flaubert’s poor Madame Bovary wanted to find in life the same love she had found in romantic novels. The pattern has changed and romantic love has acquired the name of perfect orgasm, but now, sung, spoken, illustrated, it beckons everyone to dream.