[with contributions from Matthew O'Brien and Darius Tahir]

E.J. Dionne today points out that the Republicans have no agenda to create jobs in the short term, summarizing their credo as "Don't just do something, stand there." It's the latest in a series of terrific, hard-hitting columns that he has written about the Republicans. And that's worth pondering for a moment.

If you've ever seen E.J. on television or heard him on the radio, you've probably gotten the impression he is polite and reasonable to a fault. That impression is correct. It's the way he conducts himself in person (he's a friend) and it's the way he conducts himself on the job. He's always been a liberal, for sure. But he's distinguished himself over the years by taking conservatives seriously—and finding common ground with them on issues like religion and national service.

But lately he has been on a tear, blasting Republicans and their enablers, week after week. It's not because he's changed. It's because the world around him has. In this way he's a lot like Paul Krugman, Joe Klein, and other prominent writers, who, during the 1980s and 1990s, criticized the left as eagerly as they criticized the right—but now spend most of their time criticizing the right. They are reasonable people dealing with an unreasonable situation. They are responding as they should.