I kinda like Senator Scott Brown, the Republican junior senator from my home state of Massachusetts. No, I did not vote for him. But I certainly did not vote for Martha Coakley, the Democratic candidate anointed by the party hacks to the seat everyone called “Kennedy’s seat.” Ted Kennedy held that seat for almost half a century, and he filled it with distinction off which some members of his family poached. He actually turned himself into a brainy man, not quite an intellectual but smart about the world in which we live and keen about the culture which surrounded him. Coakley is a nothing, and she would have been less than a nothing in the Senate.

Brown rose through the school of hard knocks with a certain aplomb, and partially paid for his education by posing in the nude for Cosmo. He handled that fact during the campaign with a pizzazz that brought him laughs and should have led Bay Staters to the conclusion that nudity was no sin. It was a non-issue a day after it was raised. By the time the voters went to the polls it was one of his assets. Alas, Warren is not a fast learner, and she tried to make a huffy issue of “Brown in the buff” already when the election was still about a year off. Like now. She has a tin ear.

Margaret Carlson, a very smart and funny journalist who was at Time and then managing editor of The New Republic, now writes a column for Bloomberg News and the Los Angeles Times. She’s also on TV a lot. For Bloomberg on October 11 , she answered the query: “Do Men Have a Problem With Elizabeth Warren?” She wrote: “Some women just bug men. Hillary Clinton did (and still does.) Nancy Pelosi, who has replaced Clinton as the Scary Democratic Woman in Republican fundraising appeals, surely does. And now Massachusetts Senate candidate Elizabeth Warren has joined the club.”

You get some sense of how this has played out when Margaret tells us that Obama first thought of appointing Warren as chairman of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a bureau which she had conceived: