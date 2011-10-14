[Guest post by Ed Kilgore]

Alec made note of Anita Thigpen Perry’s tearful and defiant speech yesterday at North Greenville University suggesting that her husband was being “brutalized” by the media and his presidential rivals because of his faith.

But there’s another notable aspect of these remarks beyond Ms. Perry’s display of fierce spousal loyalty, or even her conviction that God has cast an early ballot for her husband: the debasement of the idea of “persecution,” one of the most unattractive habits of the contemporary Christian Right.

Ms. Perry didn’t get specific on what sort of horrific persecution suffered by her husband she had in mind. But the connection she thought it had with Perry’s faith might suggest the candidate was “brutalized” by criticism of the bigoted anti-Mormon comments of her husband’s good friend and introducer at the recent Values Voter Summit, the Rev. Robert Jeffress, a minister in the same denomination that runs North Greenville University.