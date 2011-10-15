Finally, spooked by the whole business, the lawyer ups and leaves for a new office The New York Police Department, sans pepper spray, marches Bartleby off to jail for vagrancy. In jail, he refuses all food, wastes away, and dies under a tree. The only clue to Bartleby's behavior comes at the tail end of the story when readers are told that the reclusive clerk had previously worked at the Postal Service’s Dead Letter Office, a job even more annihilating than copying title documents of rich men with only a brick wall for a view.

It is hard to pinpoint what Melville had in mind when he created America's first slacktivist, but implicit in his character’s passive aggression is a devastating critique of Wall Street. We have in Bartleby a man suffering from grade IV spiritual cancer. He doesn't want to be useful—that would only feed the disease. His withdrawal into an inward spiral of self-destruction represents a gradual foreclosure of the moral imagination in a world where the material is sacred. He is the perfect cog until the pointlessness of coggery consumes him. He is the perfect human copy machine who will in time be replaced by a real machine fitted with a glossy retina made in China by workers in airless factories surrounded by brick walls. So he becomes a slacker, capitalism's most loathed object. By mortifying himself out of the system, he pre-empts his own irrelevance. Outsourcing, where is thy sting?

The scrivener is a complex literary predecessor of today's anti-Wall Street Woodstock. His solitary resistance holds up the mirror to an inner rot afflicting capitalism that has metastasized into the financial thuggery that caused the 2008 crash. If Bartleby’s austere abstinence sits at one extreme end of a spectrum, at the opposite end of which are the greed-is-good evangelists, OWS, which wants to socialize greed, sits somewhere in the middle. Today’s demonstrators prefer that the pursuit of happiness should not be patented, but the pursuit still interests them.

OWS, now into its fourth week, has not yet been able to make good on its threat of putting forward One Demand. Extracting a neat manifesto from the coal face of injustice isn't easy. Their situation chimes with Bartleby’s own striking lack of a charter. He didn’t have any demands either because he knew that the sickness eating at his soul was beyond the ransom of a rich lawyer. He got around the problem by making clear not what he wanted, but he what he did not want and would not be party to. By refusing the system the one thing he had absolute power over—his consent—he retained his humanity and moral integrity.

Consent is the currency of capitalism. The power of No is what OWS should harness. A boycott of certain banks or firms is certainly one way through which this mass movement, with tremendous buying power, voting clout, and nuisance value, can make a bonfire of Wall Street’s vanities. Or it could urge a ban on donations to political candidates who take Wall Street money. Because so many of the demonstrators seem to want to be part of an equitable social contract and yearn for a more widely available American Dream, their protests must be about more than dignity and integrity.