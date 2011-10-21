Of course, there’s a rationale for the behavior of these agencies: From their perspective, they’re protecting the taxpayer. Because of massive losses to their portfolio when the housing bubble burst, these two government sponsored enterprises (GSEs) became essentially wards of the state. That was a necessary move to keep the housing market from completely shutting down, as private banks got out of the mortgage business for a while (since the bust, the GSEs have originated or insured over 90 percent of new mortgages). But it also had a negative side effect. These agencies are independently regulated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). The regulator’s mandate is to protect the taxpayer from further losses and, as it sees it, any loan forgiveness is a direct hit on taxpayers. (I’ll elaborate in a moment how the mandate could be interpreted in ways that do get Fannie and Freddie into the refinancing and writedown business.)

But it’s not just the regulators: The GSEs are themselves complicit in the failure to get the housing market on more sustainable footing. Given how low mortgage rates are right now, we should be seeing twice the refinancing activity currently taking place across the country. But the only way banks will refinance mortgage loans right now is if the GSEs will backstop them, either through insurance or through buying bundles of the refinanced mortgages, packaged as MBS (mortgage-backed-securities). Having been burned before, however, the GSEs are now insisting on some protection against defaults: They’re either charging the banks a hefty fee or the right to “put back” the loan (i.e., sell it back to the originating bank) if it fails, or both.

Once again, the GSEs are ostensibly just protecting the taxpayer, but these protections are blocking a critical exit ramp from the recession. One mechanism that’s supposed to be helping the economy right now works through the Federal Reserve getting interest rates down—which they’ve done—and homebuyers responding with refinancing and new purchases. But the policies of the GSEs, motivated by the FHFA’s mandate to avoid losses and protect taxpayers, are blocking refinancing and therefore jamming the machine.

But is the FHFA really protecting the rest of us? Like I said, I understand and respect their rationale, but I think they’re wrong. Without shaving off principal from a number of these loans, they will default, and who foots the bill when that happens? That’s right—Fannie and Freddie themselves, because they either own or insure the loans. In this respect, they’re doing the same “extend and pretend” shuffle that private banks are doing, hoping that home prices reverse course and what’s now underwater will eventually be sailing on the surface. For a lot of borrowers, however, that’s just not going to happen. Granted, there are loans that would be okay without reductions, and I’m not suggesting it’s a cakewalk to figure out the best ones to bet on. But as discussed here, some private banks are already finding promising ways to do just that.

And the GSEs’ resistance to refinancing doesn’t make much sense either. Again, because they’re insuring most of these loans anyway, making it easier for homeowners to make their payments is a winner for both these individuals and the economy at large. Shave a couple points off of the typical mortgage and you’re saving between two and three-hundred bucks a month. Aggregate that across all the people who could benefit from such a mortgage refinance and you’ve got an economic stimulus worth tens of billions.