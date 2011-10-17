Berlin, Germany—Germany is at the center of the European financial crisis that is threatening to sink Europe, and much of the rest of the world, into a double-dip recession, but you would hardly know it in Berlin. But for the relatively small protests this past weekend in solidarity with the Occupy Wall Street movement, there have been few signs here of the discontented masses who have recently assumed control of city squares in Madrid, or threatened to storm the parliament in Athens.

But if Germans are rather stoic in the face of the euro’s roiling crisis, that’s not to say they are confident their government has a grasp on it. Rather, among those who are not simply disinterested, the prevailing sentiment is one of confusion and dissatisfaction with the policies their government has so far proposed, not simply because those policies involve handing over German money, but because the measures taken so far offer no enduring solution. International commentators are mistaken when they suggest an obstinate German public is standing in the way of political resolutions to the crisis. Instead, as the lack of protest and anger over the bailouts indicates, the German electorate is more uncertain than adamant, and perhaps most of all, looking for their political leaders to chart a clear way forward.

“I’m very, very skeptical,” Dieter Weber, a 72-year-old retired translator, told me on a street in the leafy Berlin district of Zehlendorf, a conservative bastion, when I asked him and three members of his family about Germany’s bailout of countries like Greece. While Greece could not necessarily be abandoned, he said, the German government seemed to be throwing money at an intractable problem. “The solution is not to continue to inflate the umbrella and keep giving more and more money,” he said with a hint of stridence in his voice, reflecting a widespread attitude in Germany at the moment.

Yet the euro crisis is only one issue among many political concerns for Weber. In the regional election in Berlin last month, he voted for Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, but the European debt crisis did not play a big factor in his decision. It was not the main theme,” said Mr. Weber. “National themes are in the foreground.” He and his family then listed some of those issues they found more pressing: health insurance, the fate of nuclear energy in Germany, employment.