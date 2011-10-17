A TNR Symposium.

Last week, in our editorial, TNR asked: “How should liberals feel about Occupy Wall Street?” The magazine took a skeptical view of the protests; a number of our writers (John B. Judis, Jonathan Cohn, and Timothy Noah) have taken a more positive stance. Over the next week, we’ll be publishing a symposium at TNR Online in which a number of prominent liberal thinkers offer their answers to this question.

