The time demands of fatherhood have forced me to see most movies vicariously, through the eyes of reviewers. So while I don’t know film all that well, I do know the people who write about film. My favorites are the ones whose reviews reflect knowledge of something besides the art – science, history, politics. A.O. Scott and Rogert Ebert come quickly to mind. Another is my former colleague, Christopher Orr, who now works for the Atlantic. And it is based on his recommendation, or lack thereof, I’m seriously considering skipping “The Ides of March,” George Clooney’s new political movie -- even when it comes out on video.

Chris’ primary complaint is that the movie’s portrayal of politics isn’t realistic. And I’m inclined to believe him, partly because I know that Chris has edited and written about politics for as long as I have. (Alyssa Rosenberg, also a political journalist, makes a similar complaint in her review -- though watch for the spoilers if you read it.) “The Ides of March” is adapted from a play and, for all I know, the play gets the details right. But political movies generally don't. And in that respect they are a lot like movies featuring journalists, which tend, if anything, to be more hilariously clichéd.

Of course, part of the problem may be the standards that journalists bring to reviews. The final season of the “The Wire,” HBO’s superb series on the drug trade, street life, and urban politics in Baltimore, disappointed a lot of critics. And the main complaint for many was the season’s storyline about staff at The Baltimore Sun – which, again, seemed like a caricature of the newsroom. But early in the season, Slate’s David Plotz made an astute observation about why he and other scribes found the plot so unconvincing:

[I]t's not surprising that the newspaper seems familiar—and trite—to us, because it's the ocean we swim in. If we were drug dealers or cops (God help the public!), maybe we would have felt the same way about Episode 1 ofThe Wire's first season. Maybe drunk-cynical-but-brilliant homicide detective McNulty is just as much a cliché in Copworld as cranky-romantic-and-fearless city editor Gus is in ours. Maybe we have to make a conscious effort to watch the newspaper subplot as outsiders rather than insiders. If we watch as insiders, we're bound to be disappointed: It will inevitably feel clichéd or dishonest.

He could be right -- which means that even if I shouldn’t see "The Ides of March," perhaps you should.