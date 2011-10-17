Let’s put aside partisan calculations and ask a more basic question: How will more ideological enmity and polarization help solve the nation’s problems? Further hollowing out America’s political center isn’t the way to overcome the right or restore our political system’s capacity to solve problems. Instead, progressives need to seize the center, and shove the wingnuts back to the margins where they belong.

After all, the broad American center is angry too, and for the same basic reasons as the protestors in Zuccotti Park. Cut through all the anti-capitalist claptrap and what you hear is the plaintive cry of a middle class in distress. Who isn’t angry that Washington bailed out the big banks—which almost immediately reaped fat profits and went back to handing out obscene bonuses—but couldn’t offer effective help to the millions of middle class Americans who lost their jobs, their houses, and their savings? In fact, Occupiers and Tea Partiers are united in their disdain for Wall Street.

The nation’s economic crisis—which is both structural and cyclical—has hit young Americans especially hard. As Progressive Policy Institute economist Michael Mandel has noted, college costs keep rising, but median wages for college graduates fell by 19 percent over the past decade. It costs more to get a degree that earns you less—if you can find a job. When OWS protesters complain that they’ve worked hard to get a good education, only to face bleak job prospects, they sound more like Bill Clinton than Noam Chomsky.

The Eurozone debt crisis also clouds their future, threatening a relapse into recession. And it’s dawning on young Americans that they’re getting stuck with the bill for our own government’s failure to control its borrowing and spending. Thanks to that bipartisan dereliction of duty, young people face a Hobson’s Choice between austerity now, or a rising tax burden in coming decades to pay for the baby boomers’ escalating retirement costs.

The challenge for liberals is to underscore the common economic dilemmas facing these young OWS protesters and middle class Americans in general. This will require distinguishing between protesters’ valid grievances and their utopian remedies; between calls for making competitive markets work for everyone, and demands that they be regulated out of existence; and between evidence-based indictments of growing inequality in the United States, and conspiracy theories that ascribe all our ills to the “top one percent.”

A final point: Movements for radical change are sometimes necessary to force sensitive subjects onto the nation’s political agenda. But not all radicals are simply liberals in a hurry. Those that advance their demands in the name of the fuller realization of America’s creedal values have a shot at eventually winning wider public support. Examples include the anti-slavery, progressive, and civil rights movements. But radicals who demand revolution rather than reformation, and prescribe remedies contrary to those creedal values—see the Communists, the Weather Underground, the Black Panthers—provoke a powerful backlash.

As a baby boomer of a certain age, I’m not immune to the resin-scented whiffs of 1960s nostalgia emanating from the OWS protests. But I also recall how the upheavals of my youth helped to unravel the New Deal coalition, drive working class Democrats out of the party, and dethrone a humane and expansive liberalism as the nation’s dominant political outlook. Today’s liberals need to keep their eyes on the prize. Instead of wishing for a left-wing version of the Tea Party, they should concentrate on proving to America’s angry middle that government can once again be a force for equal opportunity and upward mobility.

Will Marshall is the president of the Progressive Policy Institute.