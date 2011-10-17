Even if these authors get the math right, they have the wrong numbers in both the numerator and denominator. The DOE website deserves considerable blame for this because they list $36 billion in loans underwritten and 64,776 jobs, but neither of these values are the right numbers to use in a cost-benefit analysis. The DOE highlights them, I suspect, because it sees both of them as benefits in terms of economic value supported.

First of all, the $36 billion does not in any way reflect the costs to taxpayers; for that to be the case, every loan would have to default before making any payments and the government would have to recover nothing, despite owning the assets of the companies. The probability of that happening is zero. For some projects, the government didn’t even guarantee the full value of the loan, and some loans haven’t even closed.

OMB publishes a set of assumptions used to calculate the true costs of the program over the very long-term. For the 1705 program, OMB estimates that 12.85 percent of the value of the loans will default and that the federal government will recover 48.77 percent of the value of those defaults. The 1705 program has closed loan deals worth $16.1 billion. The math shows that the taxpayers are expected to lose $1 billion if OMB’s assumptions are correct (so far they over-estimate defaults).

With costs of $1 billion, the program generates 16,738 jobs according to DOE, translating into $60,387 per job, but those jobs numbers are also not the correct ones for this calculation. Why? They only consider direct employment at the company that receives the loan and the companies that complete the construction. They do not count the jobs created by supply-chain effects (indirect jobs) and increased spending as a result of the project (induced jobs).

Fortunately, there is one easy tool for calculating the total jobs impact for energy generation projects (i.e. direct, indirect, and induced jobs). The National Renewable Energy Lab has made available a Jobs Economic Development Impact Model (or JEDI, and yes, the NREL scientists are apparently Star Wars fans). The JEDI model uses data and assumptions from the Minnesota Implan Group—a standard “impact” model package used by hundreds of universities, consulting firms, government agencies, and businesses to analyze the costs and benefits of investments. The Implan model crunches reams of data on business and consumer purchases to come up with its multipliers.